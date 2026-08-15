Emmanuel Macron has been slammed by his opposition over pictures of the French president using a jet ski while wildfires tear through his country.

Mr Macron, 48, was heavily criticised after the photos appeared on the front page of Paris Match.

Communist senator Pierre Ouzoulias told Europe 1 that Mr Macron was being “indecent”, adding: “Personally, I would have preferred to see him in a fire truck, helping firefighters put out the blaze. That is where he belonged.”

Leftist Alexis Corbière took aim at the president's sunglasses and the “very polluting watercraft” being used at a French Riviera resort.

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