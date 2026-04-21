Frazer Hammill, who also appeared in Happy Valley, was found dead at his home in December

Frazer Hammill died in December. Picture: Facebook/John Godber Company

By Alex Storey

Emmerdale actor Frazer Hammill took his own life the day after he was arrested by police, an inquest heard.

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The 41-year-old was found dead inside his home address on December 30 which came hours after he was questioned by officers from Lancashire Police. Mr Hammill was known for his role as a prison guard in the hit soap, and also played the role of a police officer in the drama Happy Valley. An inquest into his death at Doncaster Coroner's Court heard that the actor appeared in "good spirits" when he left work the police station the previous day, according to custody officers. Read more: No10 ‘didn’t care’ about vetting and 'pressured' for Mandelson's appointment, says top civil servant sacked by Starmer Read more: The Osmonds' eldest member Alan Osmond dies aged 76

However, he left a note on his neighbour's door alongside keys to his home, warning them not to enter and call the emergency services. Police and paramedics arrived at the property shortly after 1pm but he could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. Coroner Louise Slater gave a conclusion of hanging, and said further notes had been left for Mr Hammill's family and friends after his arrest. Ms Slater said: "I am satisfied that this was a deliberate act and Frazer had put thought, planning and intention into his actions."