Emmerdale actor took his own life hours after being arrested by police, inquest hears
Frazer Hammill, who also appeared in Happy Valley, was found dead at his home in December
Emmerdale actor Frazer Hammill took his own life the day after he was arrested by police, an inquest heard.
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The 41-year-old was found dead inside his home address on December 30 which came hours after he was questioned by officers from Lancashire Police.
Mr Hammill was known for his role as a prison guard in the hit soap, and also played the role of a police officer in the drama Happy Valley.
An inquest into his death at Doncaster Coroner's Court heard that the actor appeared in "good spirits" when he left work the police station the previous day, according to custody officers.
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However, he left a note on his neighbour's door alongside keys to his home, warning them not to enter and call the emergency services.
Police and paramedics arrived at the property shortly after 1pm but he could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
Coroner Louise Slater gave a conclusion of hanging, and said further notes had been left for Mr Hammill's family and friends after his arrest.
Ms Slater said: "I am satisfied that this was a deliberate act and Frazer had put thought, planning and intention into his actions."
His sister Caroline told the hearing that her sibling's death had come as a "complete shock" to the family, and that no one had been aware of the actor's mental health struggles or that he was "feeling low enough to end his life".
Amy Walsh, who plays Tracy Shankley in Emmerdale and worked closely with Mr Hammill, posted a picture on Instagram with the caption: "Rest in peace you wonderful man."
The John Godber Theatre Company, which broke the news of his death on Instagram, wrote at the time: We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Frazer Hammill.
"It is impossible to put into words how much he will be missed by all of us who had the absolute joy of working with him.'Frazer had a huge loving heart and enormous talent. We are all heartbroken."
The impact of suicide reaches far and wide. Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit samaritans.org for more information.