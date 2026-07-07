Dozens of people have gathered to remember the life of a mother-of-one who was shot outside a Sheffield bar as she enjoyed a night out.

The congregation was welcomed to the service by the Dean of Sheffield, Abi Thompson, who also read the poem She’s Gone, by David Harkings.

On Tuesday, Ms Brookes’s friends and family gathered in Sheffield Cathedral to celebrate her life.

Police described 30-year-old Shanice Brookes as “simply an innocent bystander” after she was shot near the One Four One bar on West Street, in the city centre, shortly before 2.45am on May 25.

Read More: Trial date set for man and woman charged in connection with gunning down of innocent bystander outside Sheffield bar

Among the music for the service was the song For Good, from the hit musical Wicked.

Ms Brookes, who left a 10-year-old son, worked as a volunteer for the Sheffield community charity Zest and was about to finish a degree at Sheffield College.

In a statement issued after her death in May, her family said: “She could light up every room she walked into with her infectious laugh, beautiful soul and magical aura.

“Shanice made people feel loved, safe and valued simply by being herself.

“She was truly one of a kind and she will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know and love her.”

In another statement, Zest said Ms Brookes was “a truly beautiful soul who touched so many lives within our Zest family and wider community”.

Jemele Rhone, of Outram Road, Sheffield, is due to go on trial next year charged with murdering Ms Brookes.

Rhone is also charged with possession of a handgun and possession of criminal property, namely £10,000.

His co-accused, Deiryen Dyce, 32, of Ellesmere Road North, Sheffield, is charged with assisting an offender, possession of ammunition, possession of heroin, cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property, namely £2,000.

Last week, police announced three men had been arrested over an altercation outside the bar just before Ms Brookes was shot dead.