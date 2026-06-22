He said he will spend more time being the “best husband” and “best dad” after his resignation.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hugs his wife Victoria, after announcing the timeline for his resignation, outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Reuters

By Ella Bennett and Georgia Bell

An emotional Sir Keir Starmer thanked his family for their support as he announced he is to resign as Prime Minister.

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Standing outside Number 10 Downing Street this morning, Sir Keir reflected on some of his achievements, such as standing up for Ukraine, rebuilding our relationship with allies, and lifting thousands of children out of poverty. However, he said he recognises that he does not have the support of the party to lead them into the next election. He said he has spoken to King Charles this morning to inform him of his decision to resign. A new leader will be in place before parliament returns in September. Sir Keir will remain in post until the successor is chosen. He said he will give that person his full support. Read more: Live: Sir Keir Starmer announces his resignation as prime minister Read more: Read in full: Keir Starmer's resignation speech

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir reportedly spent the weekend mulling his political future with his wife Lady Victoria Starmer as support drifted away from him at Westminster. As he came to the end of his statement, Sir Keir became emotional and his voice shaky. He said he will spend more time being the “best husband” and “best dad” after his resignation. Speaking from Downing Street, he said: “I want to thank the brilliant Number 10 staff and our country’s extraordinary Civil Service who dedicate their lives to public service. “And when I leave the biggest job in the country, I shall spend more time on the most important job, being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife, Vic, who has been a rock by my side through good times and bad, and being the best dad I can to my beautiful children, who are my pride and my joy.” After his speech, he went over to his wife for an embrace. They both stood before No 10 before going back in, to loud applause and cheers for Sir Keir’s team gathered outside.

Lady Victoria Starmer (right) listens as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech. Picture: Alamy