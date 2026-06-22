Emotional Keir Starmer pays tribute to family in Downing Street resignation speech
He said he will spend more time being the “best husband” and “best dad” after his resignation.
An emotional Sir Keir Starmer thanked his family for their support as he announced he is to resign as Prime Minister.
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Standing outside Number 10 Downing Street this morning, Sir Keir reflected on some of his achievements, such as standing up for Ukraine, rebuilding our relationship with allies, and lifting thousands of children out of poverty.
However, he said he recognises that he does not have the support of the party to lead them into the next election.
He said he has spoken to King Charles this morning to inform him of his decision to resign.
A new leader will be in place before parliament returns in September. Sir Keir will remain in post until the successor is chosen. He said he will give that person his full support.
Read more: Live: Sir Keir Starmer announces his resignation as prime minister
Sir Keir reportedly spent the weekend mulling his political future with his wife Lady Victoria Starmer as support drifted away from him at Westminster.
As he came to the end of his statement, Sir Keir became emotional and his voice shaky.
He said he will spend more time being the “best husband” and “best dad” after his resignation.
Speaking from Downing Street, he said: “I want to thank the brilliant Number 10 staff and our country’s extraordinary Civil Service who dedicate their lives to public service.
“And when I leave the biggest job in the country, I shall spend more time on the most important job, being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife, Vic, who has been a rock by my side through good times and bad, and being the best dad I can to my beautiful children, who are my pride and my joy.”
After his speech, he went over to his wife for an embrace. They both stood before No 10 before going back in, to loud applause and cheers for Sir Keir’s team gathered outside.
Sir Keir also said that becoming Prime Minister was the “proudest moment of my life”.
He said: “Walking up this street two years ago was the proudest moment of my life, a new Labour government, the first in 14 years, a page in our country’s history turned after years of disappointment and despair, the chance to change the lives of millions of people for the better, that’s what I came into politics for the journey to that point was not easy.
“Six years ago, I inherited a Labour Party that was politically, financially, and morally bankrupt.
“I was told time and time again that my party was finished, that we were consigned to history, that a majority at the general election, let alone a landslide majority, was impossible, but we proved those people wrong, because we changed our party, ripping out the poison of antisemitism, restoring trust on the economy, defence, and national security, and becoming a party that once again stood proudly with, not against, our national flag.”