The outgoing prime minister was met with a standing ovation as he signed off from his two-year premiereship at Number 10

Keir Starmer will be leaving Downing Street ahead of the arrival of his successor, Andy Burnham. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Sir Keir Starmer has promised to give his “wholehearted support” to the incoming prime minister, Andy Burnham, as part of his final appearance at the despatch box.

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As he left the chamber, he told his family, “I love you”, and Lady Victoria Starmer was seen wiping tears from her eyes. In response to whether he had any advice for Mr Burnham, Sir Keir said: “I will give my wholehearted support to my successor. “I want this Labour Government to be a success. I want our country to be a success. I shall give my support privately if asked for, not publicly when not asked for.” Andy Burnham has been confirmed as the next prime minister after it was revealed that he received the backing of 369 of the party’s 403 MPs – making it impossible for a challenger to enter the leadership contest. In order to stand for the contest, candidates under Labour need the support of 81 MPs – making the former Mayor of Greater Manchester a shoo-in for the role.

Sir Keir will leave Downing Street on Monday ahead of the arrival of the Labour MP for Makerfield. He will be carrying out what is being referred to as a farewell tour over the coming days, as well as highlighting what he considers his legacy: supporting Ukraine and leading domestic campaigns like the Hillsborough Law. He told the Commons: “I picked up our party; I turned it round. I made a promise to rip antisemitism out of my party, and I did. “I turned my party to face the country, and we won a landslide Labour general election. “And after two years, we’ve stabilised the economy. We have invested heavily in our public services. We’ve put better protections in for children, particularly on child poverty; we’ve strengthened our defence, and we’ve enhanced our international reputation. “I’m proud to leave this country in a better shape than I found it.”

The prime minister made the comments as part of his farewell tour, which is expected to include an appearance at the World Cup. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Badenoch paid tribute to Sir Keir’s family, saying: “As everyone here knows, our families make a huge sacrifice for our choice to enter public life, so I hope he will allow me to draw our time together to a close by thanking them for the love and support they have given him throughout his time in office.” Sir Keir replied: “We have had robust exchanges across this despatch box, but she has extended kindness to me privately at very difficult times, including when there was an attempt to burn down our family home, which deeply affected my family; she reached out to me. “And when my brother died of cancer, she reached out to me privately, not across this despatch box, and I thank her for that and the tribute that she’s just made to my wife and children, who mean the world to me.” Signing off in his final speech in the Commons as Prime Minister, Sir Keir said: “Every prime minister knows when they take up the torch that the day will come when they have to pass it on. That day has come for me. This is the end of my political journey.