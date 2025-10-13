Families of freed Israeli hostages finally embraced their loved ones today in emotional scenes as they reunited after more than 700 days apart.

All 20 living hostages have now been freed by Hamas after spending what Donald Trump described as “two harrowing years in darkness and captivity”.

Some broke into floods of tears as they met with their closest family members at a military base in southern Israel after 737 days in Hamas’ hellish conditions.

Others beamed with relief and joy as their loved ones cheered and hugged amid the emotional celebrations.

Moving footage shows Eitan Mor sharing a strong hug with his mother and father the moment the family was finally reunited.

Guy Gilboa-Dalal's family jumped up and down for joy as they all rushed to hug the 24-year-old who was taken by Hamas on October 7,

Omri Miran,48, who was abducted from his home in Nahal Oz on October 7 was seen gripping his wife Lishay in a tight embrace as tears streamed down his face.

Earlier, he video called his two daughters Roni, 4, and Alma, 2, from the IDF base and was pictured with a huge grin on his face.

