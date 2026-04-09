Experts predict the emperor penguin population will halve by the 2080s owing to sea ice loss

Emperor penguins rely on “fast” ice – sea ice that is firmly attached to the coast – for nine months of the year. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The mass drowning of emperor penguin chicks, after melting sea ice caused by the climate crisis, has prompted the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to declare the species officially at risk of extinction.

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Emperor penguins rely on “fast ice” — sea ice fixed to the coast — for nine month of the year. It provides a vital platform for chicks to hatch and grow until their feathers become waterproof, and a refuge for adults during their annual moult. But Antarctic sea ice has hit record lows since 2016 because of global heating. When the ice breaks up too soon, whole colonies can be lost to the sea – chicks can drown, and those that survive the water may still freeze to death. The IUCN assessment projects that the emperor penguin population will halve by the 2080s owing to sea ice loss. The current emperor penguin population is estimated at 595,000 adults, having already fallen by 10% between 2009 and 2018. Read more: Antarctic penguins see ‘record’ shift in breeding season as climate changes Read more: Lamb costs soared over last three years due to climate change, report says

Emperor penguins, the world's largest penguin species, to decline by 26-47% by 2050 if global climate warming continues. Picture: Getty

The species, the largest of all penguins, has jumped two categories from near threatened as scientists warn climate change is rapidly destroying the sea ice they rely on to breed, feed and moult. Martin Harper, chief executive of BirdLife International, said: “The emperor penguin’s move to endangered is a stark warning: climate change is accelerating the extinction crisis before our eyes. “Governments must act now to urgently decarbonise our economies.” It comes after an IUCN assessment in October 2025 revealed an estimated 61 per cent of bird species worldwide are experiencing declining populations, an increase from 44 per cent in 2016.

The emperor penguin has moved from Near Threatened to Endangered on the IUCN Red List. Picture: Phillip Trathan/IUCN

Dr Philip Trathan, a marine ecologist involved in the penguin assessment, said human-induced climate change poses the biggest threat, with early sea ice break-up already affecting colonies across Antarctica. He said: "Emperor penguins are a sentinel species that tell us about our changing world and how well we are controlling greenhouse gas emissions that lead to climate change.” Scientists have linked recent breeding disasters to shrinking ice. In 2022, four of the five known emperor penguin breeding sites in the Bellingshausen Sea collapsed, killing thousands of chicks. Another colony in the Weddell Sea was lost in 2016. Dr Peter Fretwell, one of the scientists who reported the colony collapse in 2022, said: “It’s a grim story. I was shocked. It’s very hard to think of these cute fluffy chicks dying in large numbers.”

The Antarctic fur seal has moved from Least Concern to Endangered on the IUCN Red List. Picture: Kit M. Kovacs & Christian Lydersen/IUCN