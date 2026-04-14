Empire State actor who ended up in prison dies aged 55
Jason Hoganson made his name in the 1987 film Empire State, in which he played a drifter called Pete who becomes involved in a gang war over American investment in the East End of London
A former actor who starred in a cult gangster film classic before eventually ending up in prison himself has died aged 55.
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Jason Hoganson made his name in the 1987 film Empire State, in which he played a drifter called Pete who becomes involved in a gang war over American investment in the East End of London.
After this role, he became caught up in drink and drugs and went from Hollywood to HMP Durham after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-partner and breaching a restraining order.
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The heavily-tattooed lag was photographed raising a thumb as he was released from the prison in September 2024, having served only half of an 18-month sentence, as part of Labour's attempts to reduce overcrowding.
The following day, he was arrested in Newcastle's West End after going to his ex-partner's flat and slapping her.
He avoided having to go to jail again after his convictions were quashed because his victim had died and prosecutors were found not to have done the required assessments.
A notice by funeral directors RW Barrett and Son said Mr Hoganson, a father of five, died “unexpectedly” on April 4.
A funeral service will be held at West Road Crematorium, Newcastle, on April 28.