Jason Hoganson made his name in the 1987 film Empire State, in which he played a drifter called Pete who becomes involved in a gang war over American investment in the East End of London

Jason Hoganson, 55, was photographed raising a thumb as he was released from HMP Durham. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

A former actor who starred in a cult gangster film classic before eventually ending up in prison himself has died aged 55.

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Jason Hoganson made his name in the 1987 film Empire State, in which he played a drifter called Pete who becomes involved in a gang war over American investment in the East End of London. After this role, he became caught up in drink and drugs and went from Hollywood to HMP Durham after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-partner and breaching a restraining order. Read more: Top Jewish private school to close after Labour VAT hike on fees Read more: Footballer Jorginho now says that Chappell Roan run-in was a misunderstanding

Hoganson had a leading role in the 1987 cult film Empire State, starring as a drifter called Pete. Picture: Alamy