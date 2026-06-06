Employers are being urged to have agreements in place covering requests for time off, sickness absence and flexible working during the World Cup.

Conciliation service Acas said employers may wish to look at being more flexible about allowing staff time off during the football tournament, which kicks off next Thursday.

England kick off their tournament against Croatia on June 17.

Acas head of workplace advice Susan McGuigan said: "The World Cup is an exciting event for many football fans but staff should avoid getting a red card for unreasonable demands or behaviour in the workplace during this period.

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