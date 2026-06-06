Employers told to kick-off flexible working for staff during World Cup
Employers are being urged to have agreements in place covering requests for time off, sickness absence and flexible working during the World Cup.
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Conciliation service Acas said employers may wish to look at being more flexible about allowing staff time off during the football tournament, which kicks off next Thursday.
England kick off their tournament against Croatia on June 17.
Acas head of workplace advice Susan McGuigan said: "The World Cup is an exciting event for many football fans but staff should avoid getting a red card for unreasonable demands or behaviour in the workplace during this period.
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"Many organisations need to maintain a certain staffing level to operate effectively. Bosses should have a set of simple workplace agreements in place before kick-off to help ensure their businesses remain productive whilst keeping staff on side too."
The World Cup takes place in Canada, Mexico and the USA between June 11 and July 19.
Due to the time difference, match kick-offs in the UK will vary between 5pm and 5am, and Acas said workers may also be keen to watch or listen to the pre-match build-up.
Acas said employers may want to remind staff their sickness and attendance policies still apply during the World Cup.
Any unauthorised absence, patterns of absence or late attendance are likely be investigated and could result in formal proceedings.
One option is to have a more flexible working day, Acas said, allowing employees to start later or finish earlier and agree to make up the time.