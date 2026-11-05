By Chay Quinn & Natasha Clark

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told LBC that applicants should not be expected to plan their lives around “no information”, arguing vague phrases such as “competitive salary” can put people off applying.

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Ms Phillipson was speaking before Andy Burnham confirmed that employers will be made to say how much they are prepared to pay new hires. Legislation is expected to be brought forward, requiring employers to include salary information in their job adverts. She said: “When you see that job advert you know what you’re going to be earning. “People can’t plan on the basis of no information.”

Ms Phillipson was speaking before Andy Burnham confirmed that employers will be made to say how much they are prepared to pay new hires. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The education secretary added the policy would make the biggest difference to young people searching for a first job or trying to re-enter work, as well as women returning after time away. She told LBC: “Women are sometimes deterred from applying for jobs if you have language like competitive pay. “That can mean a lot of different things and it can really put women off from even thinking of applying for jobs in the first place and is part of the reason we've got a gender pay gap." On wider pay transparency, Phillipson said employers should not only measure inequalities but act on them.

Labour ministers have faced criticism for their handling of the jobs market, with 13% of 16 to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training (Neet) in April to June this year. Picture: Lee Hudson/Alamy

Phillipson said ministers would consider recommendations from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on greater pay transparency within workplaces, as the Government looks at action on gender, ethnicity and disability pay gaps. “I think it is reasonable that employers don’t just seek to understand what’s going on but take action to deal with it," she said. “Many bigger employers are already doing that. I welcome that. They think it brings real benefits, because if you lose people when they’ve built up all of that experience and commitment to your firm, that’s a loss to the firm as well as a loss to all of us as a country.” The Prime Minister said: “Whether you’re a young person starting out or a parent trying to support your family, you should know what a job pays before spending your time and effort applying for it. “That’s why we will make it a legal requirement for all employers to say what you pay.” Research by the CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development) has previously found 41% of employers always included salary information in their job adverts. Around 27% of employers never included salary information, according to the 2023 survey of 832 decision-makers who have hiring responsibilities.

Mr Burnham also called for “businesses to open more doors and give young people the experience and confidence to take that first step into the world of work”. Labour ministers have faced criticism for their handling of the jobs market, with 13% of 16 to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training (Neet) in April to June this year. Earlier in the year, between January and March, the number of Neets aged 16-24 topped a million for the first time since 2013. A review into young people and work, carried out by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn, is due to conclude later this month. In the wider jobs market, the number of vacancies fell by an estimated 21,000, to 691,000, in the three months to September, data from the Office for National Statistics shows. After last week’s Budget, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch claimed “jobs have been destroyed by Labour”. She told the Commons that “businesses need cheaper energy, flexible labour markets and lower taxes – they are getting none of those”. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey claimed “a lack of economic growth” was behind “the cost-of-living crisis, higher taxes, broken public services, empty high streets, the lack of jobs and opportunity”. He said: “British business is being held back, and it’s been held back above all by the terrible damage of the Conservative Brexit deal.” The move to make employers include salary information in their job adverts has been welcomed by TUC general secretary Paul Nowak, who said: “Anyone who’s searched for a job knows how frustrating it is to read ‘competitive salary’ instead of just saying how much they’ll be paid. “Why should a candidate be expected to go through a lengthy application and interview process without knowing whether the job will actually pay them enough to get by? “It’s absolutely right that the Government clamp down on this disrespectful practice.

The move to make employers include salary information in their job adverts has been welcomed by TUC general secretary Paul Nowak. Picture: PA Images/Alamy