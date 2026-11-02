Ms Reynolds sparked a row over what Labour's definition of "working people" is.

By Alex Storey

A Government minister has insisted that employers are working people after the chief secretary to the Treasury came under fire after suggesting that they weren't.

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Emma Reynolds made the original comments after being questioned on Labour’s economic policies following last week's Budget. Speaking to LBC this morning, Science Minister Chris McDonald said employers are working people but suggested his colleague's comments were misrepresented. Ms Reynolds said in an interview on Sunday: "I don’t think employers are working people; they are companies". Read more: Treasury Secretary refuses to commit to equalising minimum wage by next election - as Labour accused of breaking manifesto pledge Read more: 'We need to make sure blood cancers aren't left behind': Scientists hoping to double leukaemia survival rates with new £25m appeal

Emma Reynolds [right] before the Budget on Wednesday. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy

She later added: "There is a difference between employers and employees". But when questioned on the comments, Mr McDonald told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I do think employers are working people, and I worked for a long time. "I ran my own business, and there were times at the end of the month when everyone else got paid and I didn't. "There were times at the end of the month when people were getting paid because I was taking my money out of my bank account to pay them, and that's what it's like when you run a business. "There are lots of [LBC] listeners that have small businesses or are self-employed, and they'll feel the same too." The row was sparked just days after Chancellor John Healey’s first Budget imposed an extra 2p income tax on landlords and savers from April 2027.

Chris McDonald told LBC that employers are working people. Picture: LBC

Ms Reynolds insisted the tax rises were "targeted and fair", referring to the Government's £100 energy handout for millions of households. Challenged on how she came to be "effectively Deputy Chancellor", Mr McDonald told Nick: "If you'll allow me to just give her the benefit of the doubt, she said two words after. "They were that they are companies. "I don't think she was referring to the people who are running small businesses employing people. "I think what she was saying was increasing the VAT on a corporate entity is different to people paying National Insurance off their PAYE."

Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey preparing to deliver the Budget last week. Picture: Raj Valley/Alamy