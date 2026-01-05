Snow has been forecast for the UK this week, putting flights and trains at risk of cancellation and a strain on Britain's workforce.

Amber weather warnings are in place for parts of Scotland, forecasting "heavy snow" and travel disruption, while yellow warnings for snow and ice cover much of the rest of the country.

The Met Office has warned that cold conditions would bring a range of wintry hazards for the next few days as millions of Brits go back to work following the Christmas break.

“As we begin the first full working week of the year, we face a range of winter weather hazards with snow showers and ice,” a spokesman offered.

But while sports fixtures have been cancelled, what are your employment rights if you are struggling to get to work.