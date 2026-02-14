When it comes to online safety, parents and carers are children’s best source of guidance and support, and are often the first people they turn to when something goes wrong.

In a digital world where harmful body shaming, rage bait, and misogynistic content can reach children within seconds, parents need practical support to feel confident managing what their children are seeing and experiencing online and help them have a positive relationship with screens.

That is why this week's announcement from the government, launching the ‘You Won’t Know until You Ask’ campaign alongside a national conversation on children’s digital wellbeing, is both right and timely. Empowering parents to talk to their children about their online lives is essential. Asking questions, listening without judgement and keeping communication open can make a real difference.

While parental guidance is foundational to protecting children’s digital wellbeing, a more comprehensive approach to supporting families is vital. Alongside clear guidance, we need to address the stigma that still discourages parents from seeking help and ensure families have access to practical, evidence-based support available to all.

Online safety and the content children encounter online are among the most pressing concerns for parents. Triple P’s annual practitioner survey found 58 per cent of practitioners reported an increase in parents seeking support because of worries about screen time. Among those practitioners, 8 in 10 identified children’s exposure to inappropriate content as the primary parental challenge associated with increased screen use, while 80 per cent highlighted mental health issues as the main consequence of social media use.

These findings point to a generation of parents who feel overwhelmed and unsure where to turn. Yet too often, parents who admit they are struggling are met with judgment rather than support. This approach is both unfair and counterproductive. Parenting in the digital age is complex, fast-moving and constantly evolving. No parent can be expected to have all the answers.

Evidence-based parenting programmes equip families with the practical tools to effectively respond to common screen time challenges and manage concerns around online behaviour. This includes providing a deeper knowledge of why these problems arise and how to prevent them from escalating. Crucially, the evidence shows that such parenting programmes help to normalise seeking support, reduce stigma, and improve outcomes for both parents and children.

As the government considers innovative interventions, such as restricting social media access for under-16s, equal emphasis should be placed on guidance and prevention. Parents play a central role in shaping how screens are used at home, making universal access to evidence-based parenting support essential. The new campaign is a promising start, but without sustained guidance and practical resources, there is a risk that responsibility is placed on parents without giving them the tools they need to succeed.

Modern problems require modern solutions. Children’s digital wellbeing depends on empowering parents to have open, honest conversations. That means moving beyond awareness campaigns alone, tackling stigma, and making support a normal and accepted part of parenting in the digital age.

____________________

Assoc Prof Matt Buttery is CEO of Triple P UK.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk