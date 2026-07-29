Enchanting Lake District farmhouse that 'captivated' Beatrix Potter goes on sale for just shy of £1million
The estate agent describes the six-bedroom home as a "unique opportunity to own a Lake District farmhouse that captivated Beatrix Potter"
An enchanting Lake District holiday home which captivated Beatrix Potter is on sale for just shy of £1 million.
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Skelgill Farm, situated in the Newlands Valley in the Lake District National Park, has been put on sale for £975,000.
The sprawling six-bedroom farmhouse is believed to have inspired the 'Little Town Farm' illustration in Potter's 1905 novel 'The Tale of Mrs Tiggy-Winkle'.
The home sits below the Catbells fell, a popular walking route beloved by the children's author, near the market town of Keswick.
The online listing describes the home as a "unique opportunity to own a Lake District farmhouse that captivated Beatrix Potter".
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The estate agent continues: "It’s easy to see why Beatrix Potter fell in love with this part of the Lake District, the vistas, the lakes, the fells and the warm welcome."
The listing adds that the freehold property, which has views across the Derwentwater and Bassenthwaite lakes and even Scotland on a clear day, would be "ideal as a family home, additional dwelling or as a business".
Beatrix Potter, born in 1866, is one of the world's most beloved children's authors.
The author, who wrote 28 novels which have sold more than 250 million copies worldwide, is best known for The Tale of Peter Rabbit (1902) and The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin (1903).
She was brought up in London but bought a 17th century farm in the Lake District called Hill Top in 1905 which went on to inspire many of her books.
In later life, she lived permanently in a cottage opposite the farm in the village of Near Sawrey called Castle Cottage where she resided until her death in 1943.
Potter left her home and 4,000 acres of land and 14 farms to the National Trust when she died which can still be visited by the public today.