The estate agent describes the six-bedroom home as a "unique opportunity to own a Lake District farmhouse that captivated Beatrix Potter"

Skelgill Farm, situated in the Newlands Valley in the Lake District National Park, has been put on sale for £975,000. . Picture: Zoopla

By Issy Clarke

An enchanting Lake District holiday home which captivated Beatrix Potter is on sale for just shy of £1 million.

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The home sits below the Catbells fell, a popular walking route beloved by the children's author, near the market town of Keswick. Picture: Zoopla

Beatrix Potter standing in the doorway of her farm, Hill Top, in the English Lake District, c1907. Picture: Alamy

The estate agent continues: "It’s easy to see why Beatrix Potter fell in love with this part of the Lake District, the vistas, the lakes, the fells and the warm welcome." The listing adds that the freehold property, which has views across the Derwentwater and Bassenthwaite lakes and even Scotland on a clear day, would be "ideal as a family home, additional dwelling or as a business". Beatrix Potter, born in 1866, is one of the world's most beloved children's authors. The author, who wrote 28 novels which have sold more than 250 million copies worldwide, is best known for The Tale of Peter Rabbit (1902) and The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin (1903).

The online listing describes the home as a "unique opportunity to own a Lake District farmhouse that captivated Beatrix Potter". Picture: Zoopla

The estate agent continues: "It’s easy to see why Beatrix Potter fell in love with this part of the Lake District, the vistas, the lakes, the fells and the warm welcome.". Picture: Zoopla