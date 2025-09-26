'Encouraging' or 'pandering'? Caller Eric and James O'Brien disagree on Starmer's ID speech
| Updated: 1h ago
Caller Eric and James O'Brien have differing opinions on Keir Starmer's recent speech outlining the new digital ID system for the UK. Whilst James O'Brien found it 'encouraging', Eric was 'disappointed'.
Eric criticises the Prime Minister for 'pandering' to the right, particularly those who would support Reform's Nigel Farage. In particular, he thinks Starmer has 'fallen into line with people [he] would criticise'. He views the digital ID roll-out as a way of appealing to the right who 'harp on about British values without applying them'.