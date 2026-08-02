Like most Brits, I grew up with a clear idea of what a summer holiday should be. A chance to swap rainy Britain for somewhere reliably warm, welcoming and sunny.

For much of my career in the travel industry, this ‘summer sun’ model barely changed - even if fashions for individual destinations came and went.

But this summer's record-breaking heatwaves in Britain and southern Europe have prompted many people to crave something different.

There has been a surge in people choosing 'coolcations' instead of Mediterranean hotspots.

Coolcations are the opposite of a conventional summer holiday, in which Brits instead head to the Nordic and Baltic countries in search of cooler climes.

As recently as a couple of years ago, they were almost unheard of. But climate change is changing that fast and 2026’s series of sweltering heatwaves has led many of us to rethink what we want from a summer holiday.

Temperatures in Europe are rising faster than anywhere else in the world, and this week huge wildfires have caused chaos in both Spain and France - traditionally the two countries receiving more UK visitors than any other.

Here in the UK, the “climate of the 20th century has now gone”, according to Met Office climate information scientist Mike Kendon.

In late June, as London fried in 36.4C heat, temperatures reached a blistering 44.3C in France, 43.7C in Spain and 41.7C in Germany.

By contrast, Finland’s elegant capital Helsinki saw temperatures peak at a comfortable 28.2C while Iceland’s laid-back capital Reykjavik enjoyed a gentle 17.5C.

Of course it’s not just cooler temperatures that are tempting Brits to head north, rather than south, this summer. Norway is blessed with the world’s most stunning coastline, and Scandinavia is a byword for cool design and a chilled-out lifestyle that make the great cities of Stockholm and Copenhagen a draw at any time of year.

Finland’s Santa Claus Village attracts 600,000 visitors to the Arctic Circle every winter, but the country’s 188,000 lakes are at their most bewitching in summer as they glitter under the midnight sun.

Demand for coolcations took off in 2025, which also happened to be the hottest year on record in the UK. Sweden, Norway and Denmark all welcomed record tourist numbers, and the Scandinavian airline SAS has now reported a 10% year‑on‑year rise in inbound passengers.

This summer’s stifling heat in Britain has coincided with an unusually high number of people leaving it to the last minute to book their holidays - a legacy of the uncertainty caused in spring by the conflict in the Gulf.

Booking last-minute can be fun, and if you’re flexible on your destination it can be excellent value too. For the travel industry it’s an opportunity to flip the script, as last-minute bookers tend to be more willing to try places they’ve never been to before.

With England enduring its fourth heatwave of the year, it’s easy to see why the prospect of some Scandi cool - in every sense of the word - is compelling for those booking right now.

Scandinavia isn’t known for being cheap, but the Pound’s rise against several Nordic currencies this summer has made coolcations more affordable. Since the start of June, sterling has risen 3.6% against the Norwegian Krone, and 3.5% against the Swedish Krona, providing a welcome boost to the spending power of Brits heading to Norway and Sweden.

Every Krone counts, though, so even if you booked your trip at the last minute, never leave it to the airport to pick up your local currency. Airport bureaux de change invariably offer the worst exchange rates; to get the best value, compare rates online and pop into a high street or supermarket travel money specialist before you travel.

We won’t get the official visitor numbers until later this year, but coolcations are well on their way to being 2026’s hottest travel trend.

Thousands of Britons will get their first taste of the Nordic and Baltic countries this summer, and will find them a refreshing change from the classic Mediterranean resorts they’re used to.

Scandinavia makes for a fantastic summer destination. And despite what you may have thought watching Norway’s fans at the World Cup, a Viking helmet is not required to enter the country.

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Simon Phillips is Managing Director of retail foreign exchange at Fexco, which owns Sainsbury’s Travel money and No1 Currency.

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