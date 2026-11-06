Medical officer holds patient's hand. Medical care and patient care in hospital. Picture: Alexander Korzh/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Patients at the end of their lives are being increasingly forced to rely on emergency support because of variable access to care closer to home, a charity has warned.

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While some patients will need hospital care, gaps in round-the-clock end-of-life care in the community mean a growing number are turning to urgent and emergency care when they “don’t have to be there”, Marie Curie said. A report from the charity and experts at King’s College London highlights how the scale of emergency care support in England given to people in the last year of their lives “has grown”. In 2023, people in the last year of life accounted for almost 770,000 ambulance trips to emergency departments, more than one million A&E visits and almost 890,000 emergency admissions – taking up 11.5 million “unplanned hospital bed days”, according to analysis, which has been shared with the Press Association. Emergency department visits involving people in the last year of life increased by 21% between 2014 and 2023, from 900,295 to 1,089,365, the authors found. Read More: Assisted dying supporters brand Bill defeat ‘heartbreaking’ and ‘tragic’ Read More: ‘She died alone with photos of us around her’: MP reveals terminally ill mother chose to end her life as she backs assisted dying Bill

Emergency department visits involving people in the last year of life increased by 21% between 2014 and 2023, from 900,295 to 1,089,365, the authors found. Picture: William Barton/Alamy

Ambulance transfers to A&E increased from 696,395 to 769,545 while unplanned admissions rose from 835,960 to 889,920 in the same timeframe, the authors said. Experts said that investing in end-of-life and palliative care could alleviate pressure on busy emergency services after they found that people in the last year of life also account for a “substantial proportion” of urgent and emergency care. Around one in every 14 (7%) emergency department attendances were made by someone in the last year of their life between 2014 and 2023, the research team found. Meanwhile, this group also accounted for 19% of ambulance transfers to hospital, 18% of unplanned hospital admissions and 29% of “unplanned bed days”. “We know that too many people die in pain and without the support they need for their symptoms, and gaps in 24/7 community care prevent people from dying in comfort at home,” the report states. “When timely, co-ordinated support is unavailable, people and families can find themselves turning to urgent and emergency care for help.” The report highlights ambitions to reduce urgent hospital admissions among people approaching the end of their life by 10%. If this were applied to 2023 hospital activity, this would equate to around 89,000 fewer unplanned hospital admissions and 1.15 million fewer hospital bed days each year, experts said. The report says a number of factors are behind the rise in emergency hospital admissions among end-of-life patients, including inconsistent access to community support, particularly outside normal working hours, constraints on workforce and that “too many” people are being identified as being in the last part of their lives too late.