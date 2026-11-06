End-of-life patients forced into emergency support due to postcode lottery of care, charity warns
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Patients at the end of their lives are being increasingly forced to rely on emergency support because of variable access to care closer to home, a charity has warned.
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While some patients will need hospital care, gaps in round-the-clock end-of-life care in the community mean a growing number are turning to urgent and emergency care when they “don’t have to be there”, Marie Curie said.
A report from the charity and experts at King’s College London highlights how the scale of emergency care support in England given to people in the last year of their lives “has grown”.
In 2023, people in the last year of life accounted for almost 770,000 ambulance trips to emergency departments, more than one million A&E visits and almost 890,000 emergency admissions – taking up 11.5 million “unplanned hospital bed days”, according to analysis, which has been shared with the Press Association.
Emergency department visits involving people in the last year of life increased by 21% between 2014 and 2023, from 900,295 to 1,089,365, the authors found.
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Ambulance transfers to A&E increased from 696,395 to 769,545 while unplanned admissions rose from 835,960 to 889,920 in the same timeframe, the authors said.
Experts said that investing in end-of-life and palliative care could alleviate pressure on busy emergency services after they found that people in the last year of life also account for a “substantial proportion” of urgent and emergency care.
Around one in every 14 (7%) emergency department attendances were made by someone in the last year of their life between 2014 and 2023, the research team found.
Meanwhile, this group also accounted for 19% of ambulance transfers to hospital, 18% of unplanned hospital admissions and 29% of “unplanned bed days”.
“We know that too many people die in pain and without the support they need for their symptoms, and gaps in 24/7 community care prevent people from dying in comfort at home,” the report states.
“When timely, co-ordinated support is unavailable, people and families can find themselves turning to urgent and emergency care for help.”
The report highlights ambitions to reduce urgent hospital admissions among people approaching the end of their life by 10%.
If this were applied to 2023 hospital activity, this would equate to around 89,000 fewer unplanned hospital admissions and 1.15 million fewer hospital bed days each year, experts said.
The report says a number of factors are behind the rise in emergency hospital admissions among end-of-life patients, including inconsistent access to community support, particularly outside normal working hours, constraints on workforce and that “too many” people are being identified as being in the last part of their lives too late.
Dr Sam Royston, executive director of research and policy at Marie Curie, said: “Behind some of these statistics will be patients and families who have called an ambulance or gone to hospital because, in their time of need, there was nowhere else for them to turn.
“Access to care and support closer to home currently varies across the country, particularly outside of normal working hours, resulting in unequal care at the end of people’s lives. This is not fair, and it’s not right.
“Opportunity for change is on the horizon.”
The charity is calling on the Government to relieve growing pressure on hospitals in England by investing in a ‘transformation fund’ for palliative and end-of-life care.
Dr Royston said such a fund would help redesign services and help reduce unnecessary hospital visits, adding: “The choice is clear: invest in better end-of-life care now, so more people can get the support they need at home, and fewer families are left with nowhere to turn in a crisis.”
Retired GP Shan Newhouse cared for her husband Grant, a former teacher, before his death from pancreatic cancer in 2024 when he was 69.
“Four or five weeks before Grant died, there were two consecutive nights when we had to visit the emergency department,” she said.
“Grant was admitted, but there wasn’t a bed available, so we had to sit on chairs in a corridor.
“The doctors knew Grant had pancreatic cancer, but they still couldn’t find a bed. He was feeling ill and vomiting, so in the end he had to lie across a few of the chairs.
“The general impression I had was of a system that was completely overwhelmed, working desperately to try and cope.”
Dr Joanna Davies, senior author on the paper and from King’s College London, said: “As health systems seek to reduce avoidable hospital use and shift care into the community, our findings demonstrate that improvements in palliative and end-of-life care must be central to these efforts.”
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Hospices, like those run by Marie Curie, do incredible work to support people and families when they need it most and we want to support them as best we can.
“In particular, we recognise the financial pressures many hospices are currently facing and we are working with the sector and NHS partners to create a more sustainable funding approach, building on the £125 million we have already invested to improve hospice facilities.
“The Prime Minister and Health Secretary have made clear their commitment to improving palliative and end-of-life care.
“Our forthcoming Modern Service Framework will help address some of the most significant challenges facing the sector, including regional variations in access and quality, gaps in support, and workforce shortages.”