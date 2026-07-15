The Conservative party leader gave a touching tribute to Sir Keir's 'leadership' in his final session of Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday

Sir Keir Starmer was commended on his handling of the Zelensky/Trump row during Prime Minister's Questions. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Poignant tributes have been made to Sir Keir Starmer in his final session of Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQ’s) at the House of Commons on Wednesday.

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In a rare display, Kemi Badenoch made touching remarks about Sir Keir’s leadership, including on Ukraine. The leader of the Conservatives began her tribute by acknowledging: “Week after week, the prime minister and I have clashed at this dispatch box and rarely agreed on anything” She went on: ‘But there is one thing I did admire. When President Zelenskyy was attacked at the White House, the prime minister showed leadership and invited him to Downing Street. “That was the right thing to do,” she conceded.

Kemi Badenoch, Conservative leader, gave tributes to Sir Keir in his last session at PMQs. Picture: Alamy

🚨 WATCH: Kemi Badenoch and Keir Starmer exchange friendly remarks as he marks his final ever PMQs



"The PM showed leadership when inviting Zelenskyy to No 10 after his clash with Donald Trump" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/6Tf1zU1eA6 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 15, 2026

The session continued in a similarly friendly tone, as the pair exchanged gentle-spirited digs at each other. “I know how much the prime minister has come to enjoy our exchanges,” she began. “In fact, in the King’s speech last month, he told me that on difficult days, my input was always a ray of sunshine.” "He might not have answered the questions I asked him, but at least he turned up" she said. In response, Sir Keir joked: "I've answered - or at least given answers - 2,800 times"

🚨 WATCH: Kemi Badenoch and Keir Starmer exchange further friendly remarks in his final PMQs



Badenoch: "He might not have answered the questions I asked him, but at least he turned up"



Starmer: "I've answered - or at least given answers - 2,800 times" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/iBcWoOAKvF — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 15, 2026

The banter included nods to arrival of the incoming prime minister, Andy Burnham, including questions about whether he would be attending parliament during the summer. Sir Keir also paid tribute to Ann Widdecombe, who was killed last week, saying he is "truly horrified" by the incident. He described Ann as a "distinguished politician with deep convictions", and added that “we must do more to defend our democracy”. He also praised the bravery the Hillsborough families, the day after the Hillsborough Law was cleared by the Commons, saying the law ensures the state "always gives a voice to those who fight for justice".

Andy Burnham met with families of Hillsborough victims after the Public Office (Accountability) Bill, or Hillsborough Law, cleared the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

As the country prepares for England's World Cup Clash against Argentina on Wednesday, the outgoing PM also made his priorities for the day clear. He told the House: "This morning I had meetings with Ministerial colleagues and others. In addition to my duties in this House, I have an important appointment with the television at 8pm" More to follow...