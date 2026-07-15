End of the Keir show: Starmer gets standing ovation and Rachel Reeves sheds a tear as tributes are paid at poignant final PMQs
The Conservative party leader gave a touching tribute to Sir Keir's 'leadership' in his final session of Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday
Poignant tributes have been made to Sir Keir Starmer in his final session of Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQ’s) at the House of Commons on Wednesday.
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Sir Keir is now completing a so-called farewell tour, which saw him attend the recent Nato conference and join celebrations for Bastille Day.
The outgoing prime minister made his final PMQ’s appearance at the helm and was met with a warm reception, both from within his party and across the opposition.
Rachel Reeves was misty-eyed as Sir Keir said "this is the end of my political journey", prompting a standing ovation from MPs and ministers
"In six years, we went from historic defeat in 2019, to historic victory in 2024 and in two years in government I leave the country in better shape than I found it.
"I am proud of everything that we have achieved," he told the House.
Read more: What time is Starmer's final PMQs? Sir Keir into last week as prime minister
In a rare display, Kemi Badenoch made touching remarks about Sir Keir’s leadership, including on Ukraine.
The leader of the Conservatives began her tribute by acknowledging: “Week after week, the prime minister and I have clashed at this dispatch box and rarely agreed on anything”
She went on: ‘But there is one thing I did admire. When President Zelenskyy was attacked at the White House, the prime minister showed leadership and invited him to Downing Street.
“That was the right thing to do,” she conceded.
🚨 WATCH: Kemi Badenoch and Keir Starmer exchange friendly remarks as he marks his final ever PMQs— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 15, 2026
"The PM showed leadership when inviting Zelenskyy to No 10 after his clash with Donald Trump" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/6Tf1zU1eA6
The session continued in a similarly friendly tone, as the pair exchanged gentle-spirited digs at each other.
“I know how much the prime minister has come to enjoy our exchanges,” she began. “In fact, in the King’s speech last month, he told me that on difficult days, my input was always a ray of sunshine.”
"He might not have answered the questions I asked him, but at least he turned up" she said.
In response, Sir Keir joked: "I've answered - or at least given answers - 2,800 times"
🚨 WATCH: Kemi Badenoch and Keir Starmer exchange further friendly remarks in his final PMQs— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 15, 2026
Badenoch: "He might not have answered the questions I asked him, but at least he turned up"
Starmer: "I've answered - or at least given answers - 2,800 times" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/iBcWoOAKvF
The banter included nods to arrival of the incoming prime minister, Andy Burnham, including questions about whether he would be attending parliament during the summer.
Sir Keir also paid tribute to Ann Widdecombe, who was killed last week, saying he is "truly horrified" by the incident.
He described Ann as a "distinguished politician with deep convictions", and added that “we must do more to defend our democracy”.
He also praised the bravery the Hillsborough families, the day after the Hillsborough Law was cleared by the Commons, saying the law ensures the state "always gives a voice to those who fight for justice".
As the country prepares for England's World Cup Clash against Argentina on Wednesday, the outgoing PM also made his priorities for the day clear.
He told the House: "This morning I had meetings with Ministerial colleagues and others. In addition to my duties in this House, I have an important appointment with the television at 8pm"
More to follow...
🚨 WATCH: Keir Starmer jokes about tonight's England vs Argentina match in his final PMQs— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 15, 2026
"This morning I had meetings with Ministerial colleagues and others. In addition to my duties in this House, I have an important appointment with the television at 8pm" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/UVP7n8dpTY