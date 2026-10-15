Sanju Pal was 36 when she lost her job after being diagnosed with endometriosis. Now she is campaigning for other women with the condition to be protected in the law.

Sanju Pal recovering from surgery in 2018. Picture: Supplied

By Issy Clarke

A woman who took on her employer for discrimination after she was diagnosed with severe endometriosis and lost her job is campaigning for workplace protections - as a new report revealed almost a third with the condition leave work.

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Sanju Pal, 43, was a high-flying award winning management consultant from London who was invited to 10 Downing Street - until an endometriosis diagnosis derailed her career. The condition, which affects one in 10 women, causes cells similar to those found in the lining of the womb to grow in other parts of the body, such as the bowels and ovaries. There is no cure, and treatment usually consists of pain relief medication or surgery to remove the endometriosis tissue. A report published this week by the All Party Parliamentary Group on endometriosis found 97% of women with the condition had worked while experiencing extreme pain, and 28% had left their job altogether. “It was quite a sudden onset of the most debilitating pain imaginable,” Sanju said. “As is often the case, I went to a GP who said it was a urinary infection and treated me for that. “I used private medical insurance through my work to see another specialist and was told I had an endometriosis tissue the size of a can of coke on my left ovary. They told me I needed immediate surgery.” Read more: New tests set to dramatically speed up diagnosis for endometriosis Read more: Women with PCOS, endometriosis and hyperthyroidism embrace matcha as TikTok highlights hormone health benefits

Sanju Pal outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Supplied

After being off work for a month to recover from surgery to remove two cysts from her ovaries, Sanju was eager to get back to the office - but found she had returned too early. “I relapsed very quickly. I was bleeding every single day, I couldn’t walk. I was experiencing pain, nausea, fatigue and a lack of appetite.” Sanju went off sick for another two months and was then placed on a phased return scheme for two months. But in July 2019, she was sacked by Accenture for poor performance after 10 years at the company because she hadn’t been meeting her targets under the company’s progression model.

Sanju (R) won the Asian Women of Achievement Award . Picture: Supplied

In May 2022 Sanju took her employer to an employment tribunal and won for unfair dismissal, but lost on disability discrimination. She appealed the second decision and in January 2026 the Employment Appeal Tribunal found the original decision failed to consider whether she was disabled by endometriosis and had been discriminated against because of it. Accenture challenged the outcome of the ruling earlier this month. A hearing will be held at the Court of Appeal in November. The announcement of the appeal came as Sanju’s petition calling for gynaecological conditions to be added to the Equalities Act 2010, which would give women the right to reasonable adjustments and workplace protections, passed 100,000 signatures, meeting the threshold for it to be considered for a parliamentary debate.

Endometriosis affects one in ten women. Picture: Alamy

She said she gets messages “every single day” from women who have had to take time off work due to conditions such as endometriosis, fibroids and adenomyosis. “The law says at the moment that any condition longer than 12 months and affects your normal day to day activities can be considered as an impairment that could be a disability. “The petition is saying is that we need specificity in the guidance, which was last written in May 2011, to include gynaecological conditions and include examples. It’s not about changing the law, it's about amending the guidance. “It should be the responsibility of the employer to say, we’ve noticed you have endometriosis and you’ve been taking time off work, how are you, could this qualify as a disability under the Equalities Act.”

Endometriosis can cause symptoms from severe pelvic pain to depression. Picture: Alamy

'I had to leave my job because my symptoms were too unbearable' Zoë, 34, is one of the women supporting the petition. She left her job because of the severity of her endometriosis symptoms, which sometimes left her “vomiting eight times a day” and “bleeding pints of blood” from her rectum. She spent a decade going to her GP about her symptoms before finally being diagnosed with Stage 4 endometriosis in September 2024, claiming she was repeatedly dismissed and told her period pain was “normal”. As her health deteriorated, Zoë was put through a disciplinary process over her performance as she struggled to cope with her workload, claiming she wasn't being believed. She resigned in April 2024. “Looking back, what upsets me most is that I was expected to explain and justify an illness that even the medical professionals hadn’t managed to diagnose,” she said. “Women with endometriosis can spend years trying to get answers, and during that time they’re still expected to turn up, perform and function as though nothing is wrong.”

‘Women’s health still carries medieval levels of taboo' Dr Nina Wilson, a women’s health specialist and campaigner, said menstrual health still carries “medieval levels of taboo”. She explained this is because it is “difficult for somebody else to be able to quantify menstrual pain because it’s what a person reports. That has created a tendency for people to say; ‘oh well, it’s just period pain’.” Endometriosis is sometimes not taken seriously because it is difficult to diagnose - requiring either an invasive surgical procedure or an MRI scan which does not always yield a clear diagnosis - and symptoms can vary hugely, she added. “That can lead a lot of people to make judgements about how that person is responding to their pain. “Women often wake up after diagnostic surgery and say: ‘I knew I wasn’t making it up. I knew it wasn’t all in my head.’ “You have also got to think about who is on funding panels for research and investment, and that has historically all been very male." She added: "It is so important to treat it properly and get the right treatment because without it women can’t fulfil potential - there are knock on effects to their family and the economy." Over classifying endometriosis as a disability, Dr Wilson said "what would be even better would be to get proper research and treatments." "I had a woman who experienced disabling symptoms for three days a month, which limited the amount she could work. "When we sorted it she could work more, so she started performing better and earning more and could move somewhere to be nearer her family and friends. "By removing that limitation on her life she was able to live a much better life and fulfil her potential more by not being held back. "So I think it is important we don’t see these things as permanent. We need to see them as completely changeable and that’s the thing to do to make everyone's lives better."