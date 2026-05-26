The total energy debt could top £7billion next year

Energy bills could rise by £75 to cover debts of struggling households. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

British households could see their energy bills climb by £75 to cover unpaid debts from other customers, a report has warned.

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The supplier EDF has described the situation as "out of control" with outstanding payments projected to hit £7billion next year. Energy regulator Ofgem currently allows suppliers to raise customers' bills to cover those who have struggled to keep up with payments. A report by the supplier, which has over five million customers, warned that payments could be raised by around £60, but this could rise to between £70 and £75 next year. Read more: Too hot for trains? Travel chaos into main London station as trains delayed following reports of smoke on tracks Read more: Campaigners to push Starmer to introduce social media ban for under-16s in crunch Downing Street meeting

It said: "Debt-related costs today add around £60 to the typical annual energy bill. "Industry experts have estimated that debt reaching £7bn this year would require a further £10 to £15 per year to be added, driving up energy bills further and pushing more households into debt." It comes as Ofgem is set to unveil its latest energy price cap on Wednesday, which limits how much suppliers can charge for each unit of gas and electricity. The regulator will reveal the level of the annual energy price cap for July to September for a typical dual fuel household across England, Scotland and Wales. Analysts Cornwall Insight predicted last week the cap will rise by £209 a year to £1,850 from July 1 – an increase of 13% on April’s £1,641 annual cap.

Energy price cap. Picture: PA