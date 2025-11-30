I know people across the country have spent much of recent years worrying about soaring energy bills.

The affordability crisis is the biggest issue facing Britain.

This government is not willing to stand by while families struggle to pay their bills.

That’s why this week’s Budget takes the fair choices to cut the cost of living, reduce NHS waiting lists and drive down our borrowing and debt – so you’ve got more money in your pocket at the end of the week.

From 1 April, we will take £150 of costs off your energy bills.

That is support that families on the price cap will feel in their pockets from April.

We are determined to make sure suppliers pass the savings on to those on fixed tariffs too – I have written to them outlining this clear expectation.

This is on top of the £150 off bills we are providing for six million families this winter through the Warm Home Discount, cutting fuel poverty.

This comes alongside other Budget measures to freeze rail fares, fuel duty and prescription fees as well as lift 450,000 children out of poverty – cutting the cost of living for hard working families.

From next year, we are also cutting costs at the fuel pump. Apps will show real-time information so you can always find the cheapest fuel near you – helping save £40 a year.

And we aren’t stopping there.

Our upcoming Warm Homes Plan will upgrade millions of homes around the country to cut bills and tackle fuel poverty. This week the Chancellor announced it will be backed by an extra £1.5 billion, the biggest public energy efficiency programme in UK history.

As we take this action now, we know the only way to get bills down for good is to double down on clean energy, and move away from fossil fuel markets over which we have no control.

That is why our clean power mission is the right answer for our country.

We’re delivering a golden age of nuclear and driving forward on renewables, unlocking thousands of new jobs and billions of pounds in investment over the next decade as we take back control of our energy.

Lowering your bills is central to every decision we make.

We are taking the long-term decisions to tackle the affordability crisis and providing much needed relief to families struggling now.