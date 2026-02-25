Households in England, Scotland and Wales will see their average annual energy bill fall by 7 per cent in April, Ofgem has announced.

It is 11 per cent or £208 lower than the level between April and June 2025.

Between April and June, the typical annual dual fuel bill will fall to £1,641 - down from the current £1,758 cap.

Financial forecasters at Cornwall Insight had predicted the drop after the government announced interventions to to take £150 in policy costs off energy bills.

The cap is the typical sum most households pay for gas and electricity when paying by direct debit.

It means that if Brits use more energy, they will pay more.

The price cap limits the amount suppliers can charge per unit of energy and is revised every three months.

Prices will vary depending on where you live, how you pay your bill and the type of meter you have.

Ofgem said the change to the energy price cap amounted to a reduction of around £10 a month for the average household using both electricity and gas.

For an average household paying for gas and electricity by direct debit, the overall bill will be £1,641 per year.

Tim Jarvis, director general of markets at Ofgem, said: "Today’s announcement will be welcome news for many households.

"Wholesale energy prices have fallen in recent months, and we’re investing in our network to safeguard the future energy system.

"The main driver of today’s reduction is the change to policy costs announced by the Chancellor in the budget.

"More households are choosing time-of-use tariffs that offer cheaper off-peak rates, and suppliers are offering a wider range of products, including deals with savings at evenings or weekends.

"The price cap protects households from overpaying for energy, but it’s a safety net.

"Last year, consumers on fixed deals paid around £115 less than the cap on average, so we’d encourage people to speak to their supplier about the options available and consider whether a different tariff or payment method could help bring their bills down further."