Grassroots football clubs are much more than places where the beautiful game is played.

They're at the heart of their communities – hubs where kids participate in sport, families come together, local events are held and lifelong friendships are forged.

But these clubs are also facing real challenges. Like homes and businesses across the country, they deal with managing running costs such as energy bills.

Every pound spent on overheads means they have less to invest in football itself. That’s why helping clubs bring their energy bills down must remain a key focus to secure the future of English football from the grassroots up.

One programme running across England aims to do just that.

The Greener Game – an initiative developed by The F.A. and E.ON Next– celebrates its first anniversary this month. It is already making a tangible difference to local teams.

Already, over 250 clubs have signed up. The vast majority have received information from E.ON Next on how to cut their energy costs. At the same time, 70 have had free on-site audits to identify how their facilities can be modernised to use energy in cheaper and more sustainable ways.

Four pioneer clubs – Shefford Sports Club in Bedfordshire, Staveley Miners Welfare FC in Derbyshire, Bingham Town FC in Nottinghamshire, and Moulton Football Club in Northamptonshire – have slashed their energy use by a quarter through simple, practical upgrades like solar panels, battery storage, and better insulation.

Collectively, they've saved nearly £10,000 on bills. That's real money going straight back into the club – more funds for coaching and equipment. The next wave of installations gets underway very soon.

Research from E.ON Next highlights why this all matters. Over a third of people in England actively engage with their local team in some way, and around one in four visit their grassroots club at least once a month – whether that’s as a player, a fan or an attendee at functions or events.

The public also recognise the pressure these clubs are under. Just under half of people agree that grassroots teams need help cutting their bills, while 59 per cent believe keeping clubhouses in good condition is vital to their long-term success.

If you're involved in grassroots football – as a coach, volunteer, player or parent – I urge you to look into the Greener Game programme.

It's a straightforward way to cut costs and ensure your club can keep doing what it does best: bringing people together and nurturing the next generation of players and fans. And, if you’re looking at your club’s energy costs, eligible Football Association grassroots clubs can now receive up to £100 in bill credit via E.ON Next’s small business tariff.

Grassroots football gives players and pros a start, and we owe it to the kids coming through today to protect it. By conserving energy, we're investing in our national game at its roots.

Rob Green is a former England, West Ham and Chelsea goalkeeper.

