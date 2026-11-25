Energy bills for households across the UK are set to surge by more than a quarter from the start of next year, the energy regulator is expected to reveal.

Wholesale prices have since eased back, helping to support a reduction in petrol prices – but it was too late to affect the calculation for the new price cap.

The bleak outlook for energy bills comes after escalating violence in the Middle East sparked a fresh jump in oil and gas prices through October, amid deepening fears of gas supply levels in Europe.

Campaigners have stressed that it is “not too late” for further Government intervention to help hard-hit households.

Analysts at Cornwall Insight have projected that the cap is likely rise by 26% to £2,166 from January 1, which could see a typical household’s dual-fuel bill jump by £443.

Ofgem will unveil its latest energy cap for the three months from January to March on Wednesday.

The hike, which will leave the cap at its highest level in four years, comes on top of already high energy costs, with the price cap having increased by 4% at the start of last month.

Households will ultimately see a rise in bills even once receiving a Government payment of £100 towards their bills from next year.

The payment for up to 20 million households comes alongside a temporary 5% VAT cut from electricity bills until June next year.

The Chancellor also announced in his autumn budget that gas standing charges will be scrapped in England, Scotland and Wales.

But campaigners have said that current support will still leave millions of people facing a surge in their bills.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “Households are set to pay more for gas than ever before with changes coming in the depths of winter.

“For millions of people that equals cold homes, mounting debt and having to make impossible choices.

“It means parents going without so their children can stay warm, people who rely on medical equipment rationing their electricity and households on prepayment meters left with no heat at all once their credit runs out.

\“The Government should be investing more in helping households get off gas for good and ending our exposure to these volatile prices, and it is not too late for Ministers to also take action that would make a difference this winter.”

A spokeswoman for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “We know rising energy prices are putting pressure on families, which is why we have taken immediate action to give people breathing space, with extra support for those who are struggling the most.

“From January, up to 20 million households will receive £100 towards their energy costs, with support reaching the vast majority of low-income households.

“Around six million of these will also receive the £150 Warm Home Discount, on top of our cut to VAT on all households’ electricity bills.”



