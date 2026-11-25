The quarterly cap, which is in line with predictions from industry analysts, is the highest since the second quarter of 2023

Energy bills to surge by more than £400 as 26% rise confirmed. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Energy bills will surge by more than £400 in a 26% hike from the start of next year, the regulator has confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ofgem said the price cap will rise by £443 per year – or £36.91 per month – to £2,166 for the average household using both electricity and gas if this level was sustained for a year. The rise will come into effect from January 1. The quarterly cap, which is in line with predictions from industry analysts, is the highest since the second quarter of 2023. It comes after escalating violence in the Middle East sparked a fresh jump in oil and gas prices through October, amid deepening fears of gas supply levels in Europe. Neil Kenward, Ofgem’s director general for markets, said: “Conflict in the Middle East continues to drive energy costs higher, and we know this price increase will be a worry for many households as winter approaches. “We urge anyone who is struggling to afford their energy bills to reach out to their supplier, who must offer appropriate support and advice – we are writing to suppliers today to remind them of their obligations and ensure they are ready to provide that support.” Read more: Exact date households will receive £100 cash help with winter energy bills revealed Read more: Winter of misery: Energy bills to rocket by more than £400 a year - as inflation jumps to highest level since 2025

The average UK household energy bill will rise by 26% from January, which amounts to an additional £443 per year. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

"I’m not going to say this is easy or good news for families. There’s more that we need to do," Labour minister Bridget Phillipson told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “I know people are deeply concerned by another rise in energy bills. For too long, British families have been paying the price for conflicts overseas and volatile fossil fuel markets. “To help this winter, we're stepping in to give families some breathing space, so from January, the majority of households will get £100 towards their energy costs. “But there is more to do to take the pressure off families and bring bills down for good. That means more cheap, clean, homegrown power so we're less reliant on expensive fossil fuels, and reforming our broken energy system so it's fairer for British people.” The hike leaves the cap at its highest level in four years, and comes on top of already high energy costs, with the price cap having increased by 4% at the start of last month.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has called on the Prime Minister to step in to halt January’s energy bill hike. He warned that ordinary households are being left powerless while energy firms rake in billions from the crisis. Sir Ed said: "Right now, millions of families feel completely powerless in the face of reckless wars driving up energy prices, and they are being left to fend for themselves while bills spiral out of control. "The meagre and poorly targeted support the Government has promised will be wiped out by this rise, and many of those who most desperately need help won't get a penny. The Government needs to wake up to the scale of this crisis. "The Prime Minister must step in and stop such a massive hike going ahead in January. The Treasury and the energy network companies are both raking in huge windfalls because of this crisis - that cash should be used to keep bills down for struggling households, not left sitting in Treasury coffers and shareholders' pockets." Households will ultimately see a rise in bills even once receiving a Government payment of £100 towards their bills from next year. The payment for up to 20 million households comes alongside a temporary 5% VAT cut from electricity bills until June next year. The Chancellor also announced in his autumn budget that gas standing charges will be scrapped in England, Scotland and Wales. But campaigners have said that current support will still leave millions of people facing a surge in their bills. Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “Households are set to pay more for gas than ever before with changes coming in the depths of winter.

The bleak outlook for energy bills came after escalating violence in the Middle East sparked a fresh jump in oil and gas prices through October. Picture: UrbanImages/Alamy