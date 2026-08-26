Analysts are expecting household bills to increase after the Middle East conflict affected wholesale prices

Energy bills set to rise from October. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Energy bills are set to hit a three-year high after regulator Ofgem announced a price rise of 4% from October.

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Households are bracing for a winter squeeze from energy bills as regulator Ofgem raised the price cap to a three-year high on Wednesday. Analysts are expecting household bills to increase after the Middle East conflict affected wholesale prices. Ofgem will on Wednesday reveal the level of the annual energy price cap for the three months from October to December for a typical household using gas and electricity in England, Scotland and Wales. Forecasts have indicated that households will see their bills rise by another 4% in the latest hike this year. Read more: CIA chief 'flies to Moscow for mystery talks with Russia' Read more: Burglary going unsolved every three minutes in England and Wales, shocking figures show

Cornwall said the expected increase in October will be less than otherwise expected because of the proposed removal of VAT from household electricity bills. Picture: Alamy

The rise marks the highest average bill since July 2023. The increased October cap, which will remain in place for three months, will come into force as households start to increase their energy usage further by using their heating more regularly, adding to bills. Cornwall said the expected increase in October will be less than otherwise expected because of the proposed removal of VAT from household electricity bills. This policy would knock about £45 off the annual Ofgem price cap from October, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said after announcing the measure. Last week, a Government spokesman said: “Tackling the cost of living remains a key priority for this Government and we know families will be worried by the prospect of higher energy bills this winter. “We’re acting to give consumers breathing space with the cost of living – cutting VAT on energy bills, ensuring around six million households get the £150 warm home discount this winter, and making millions of homes cheaper to run through our warm homes plan. “Alongside our efforts to support rapid de-escalation in the Middle East, we will do everything we can to shield consumers from global energy shocks and bring down bills for good.”

Energy bills to rise by 4% from October as hitting three-year high. Picture: Alamy