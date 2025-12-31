Homes in England, Wales and Scotland will see energy prices rise by 0.2 per cent, equating to a hike of 28p a month.

Around 2.7 million more low-income households, including 900,000 families with children, are eligible for the £150 discount this winter. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Many households’ energy bills will rise tomorrow, just as a vasts swathes of the UK are plunged into sub-zero temperatures.

Homes in England, Wales and Scotland will see energy prices rise by 0.2 per cent, equating to a hike of 28p a month. This amounts to an average overall bill of £1,758 a year, up from the current £1,755.

Wholesale energy prices have also dropped in recent weeks, which is set to keep a lid on energy price hikes from April. Picture: Alamy

But experts expect energy bills to fall by £138, or 8 per cent, to £1,620 a year when the cap is next updated in April thanks to Government measures announced in the recent budget. Chancellor Rachel Reeves said average household bills would be cut by £150 from April, due to a scrapping of the Energy Company Obligation (Eco) scheme introduced by the previous Tory government. Wholesale energy prices have also dropped in recent weeks, which is set to keep a lid on energy price hikes from April. Thursday’s increase in the cap was being driven by the funding of nuclear power projects and discounts to some households’ winter bills, regulator Ofgem said. This included funding the Government’s Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk – with an average of £1 added to each household’s energy bills per month for the duration of the £38 billion construction. An increase to standing charges – the amount consumers pay per day to have energy supplied to their homes – was also largely due to costs linked to the Government’s Warm Home Discount scheme. Around 2.7 million more low-income households, including 900,000 families with children, are eligible for the £150 discount this winter. However, the regulator said the new price cap was £37 lower than a year ago when adjusted for inflation.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said average household bills would be cut by £150 from April due to the scrapping of the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme. Picture: Getty