Energy bosses could have their bonuses banned. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Energy bosses could have their bonuses banned if they cause significant harm to consumers under reforms to strengthen regulatory powers, the Government has announced.

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Ofgem is to be “transformed” to strengthen protection for consumers, making it able to enforce faster redress for households let down by their supplier, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (Desnz) said. Executives will be “incentivised” to act in their customers’ best interests, with powers for Ofgem to ban their bonuses if they are found to have breached licence conditions in a way that has caused significant harm to consumers. The reforms are the first major update to Ofgem’s scope since the regulator was founded in 2000. The regulator has previously never had powers to hold executives individually accountable. Ofgem’s stronger powers would allow it to enforce consumer law directly, meaning it would no longer need to go through lengthy court processes to ensure customers get back what they are owed if companies treat them unfairly. The changes will involve removing Ofgem’s responsibility for oversight of home upgrade schemes in a role that is set to be performed within government by the Warm Homes Agency. Desnz said the market had grown more complex since Ofgem was created, and now included a wider range of products and services, and growing numbers of customers in parts of the market which were covered by little, if any, regulation.

This included heating oil customers, who have seen prices spike during the conflict in the Middle East. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “This Government is fighting people’s corner, and today we set out steps to strengthen protections for energy consumers. This includes tough and fair measures to ban energy company bonuses if they break the rules.” Minister for energy consumers Martin McCluskey said: “Every household must be given a fair deal, and today we transform our energy regulator to give families stronger protections. “We’re giving Ofgem stronger powers to fight consumers’ corner, changing their remit so they can protect every consumer, and introducing new measures so they can hold energy executives to account. “We’re making the market work for those who use it, working with the regulator to make sure customers are put first. “We will continue to stand up for working people and fight their corner as we tackle the affordability crisis – our number one priority.” Interim Ofgem chief executive Tim Jarvis said: “Great Britain’s energy system is going through the biggest changes in our lifetimes, and the regulator needs to be able to keep pace with that change. “This review sets out ambitious, necessary reforms that will enable Ofgem to meet the challenges of regulating an increasingly electrified and flexible energy system and protect consumers so they can engage confidently in markets offering new products and services. “We have delivered significant reforms in recent years, but this review enables us to make changes at a more systemic level to ensure we are delivering an energy system that works for consumers, that is attractive to investors and provides a stable, reliable environment for participants in the industry. “With the tools, remit and clarity to deliver this, we look forward to working with the Government, consumer representatives and the energy sector to drive the change that’s needed – both in Ofgem and across the energy sector.”