High-caffeine energy drinks will be banned for under-16s in England from April next year.

Energy drinks with more than 150mg of caffeine per litre will be made illegal for anyone under 16.

All retailers, including online, in shops, restaurants, and cafes will be banned from selling the drinks to this age group.

These drinks will also be removed from all vending machines to stop under-16s from getting access to them.

Retailers that continue to sell the banned drinks face fines of up to £2,500.

An estimated 100,000 children in England drink energy drinks high in caffeine every day.

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