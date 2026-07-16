Energy drinks ban for under-16s to come into force next year
High-caffeine energy drinks will be banned for under-16s in England from April next year.
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Energy drinks with more than 150mg of caffeine per litre will be made illegal for anyone under 16.
All retailers, including online, in shops, restaurants, and cafes will be banned from selling the drinks to this age group.
These drinks will also be removed from all vending machines to stop under-16s from getting access to them.
Retailers that continue to sell the banned drinks face fines of up to £2,500.
An estimated 100,000 children in England drink energy drinks high in caffeine every day.
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Evidence suggests this can negatively impact their physical and mental health, as well as their education, the Government says.
Children living in more deprived areas and households are reportedly more likely to consume these drinks, increasing health risks and impairing their learning.
Public health minister Sharon Hodgson said: "High-caffeine energy drinks have no place in children’s hands. We know thousands of kids in England consume them daily but the evidence is clear that this can cause anxiety, affect their sleep and concentration and can have a detrimental impact on their education.
"This ban will reduce children’s opportunity to buy drinks that are harmful to their health and wellbeing, and demonstrates our firm commitment to creating the healthiest generation of children ever."
The ban will apply to drinks, excluding tea or coffee, containing more than 150mg of caffeine per litre.