Ofgem said 11,646 customers received their warm home discount rebate more than 19 months late.

Ofgem said Ovo fell “significantly short of its obligations” in providing the crucial support. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Energy firm Ovo has been ordered to pay £2.77 million in compensation after nearly 12,000 vulnerable customers suffered lengthy delays in getting their warm home discount support, regulator Ofgem has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ofgem said 11,646 customers received their warm home discount rebate more than 19 months late, in November 2025, after Ovo missed the deadline for March 31, 2024, due to an internal system error, leaving vulnerable customers without vital energy support during the coldest winter months. Of these, 7,726 were on the priority services register, meaning they were vulnerable customers, and 4,066 of these were classed as medically vulnerable. Ofgem said Ovo fell “significantly short of its obligations” in providing the crucial support. Read more: Government borrowing falls sharply as national insurance hike boosts coffers Read more: Treasury offices to receive business rates cut as pubs face jump in bills

Energy firms have been monitored for their performance. Picture: Alamy