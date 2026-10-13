For years, British consumers were told that the answer to expensive energy bills and poor customer service was simple: more competition.

Break the dominance of the Big Six, encourage smaller suppliers into the market and give households genuine choice. Competition, we were promised, would drive down prices and force energy companies to treat customers better.

So how have we ended up heading back towards a market dominated by just three major suppliers?

The acquisition of OVO by E.ON is the latest development in what should be a worrying trend for consumers. The combined businesses will serve millions of households, concentrating even more power in the hands of a small number of energy giants.

I’m not suggesting that bigger automatically means worse. Large energy companies can benefit from economies of scale, greater financial resilience and the resources to invest in better technology and customer service.

But here’s the question I want answered: where is the evidence that consumers will actually benefit?

Because history tells us that when competition disappears, the incentive to offer better prices and improved service can disappear with it.

And let’s not pretend consumers have been enjoying a golden age of energy customer service.

We’ve seen complaints about inaccurate bills, excessive direct debits, problems obtaining refunds and customers spending hours trying to resolve straightforward disputes. These are almost weekly complaints I hear on the LBC Consumer Hour.

Meanwhile, household energy bills remain a major financial burden.

Of course, energy prices are influenced by wholesale markets, government policy and network costs. Switching suppliers cannot magically remove those pressures.

But genuine competition should give consumers something valuable: choice, innovation and a reason for companies to fight to keep their business.

My concern is that we’re slowly moving towards a market where consumers have the illusion of choice, rather than meaningful choice.

If three enormous suppliers dominate the market, how much pressure will they really feel to compete?

And what happens when a customer receives dreadful service? Where do they go if the alternatives are increasingly limited?

That’s why I believe the Competition and Markets Authority and Ofgem must scrutinise consolidation in the energy sector through one overriding lens: the interests of consumers.

Not simply whether a merger makes commercial sense.Not whether shareholders benefit.But whether ordinary households will receive fairer prices, better service and meaningful choice.

I would also like to see energy companies held to tougher, measurable customer-service standards, with real consequences when they consistently fail.

Because competition is not an end in itself. It is supposed to deliver better outcomes for the people paying the bills.

We spent years being told that dismantling the Big Six would empower consumers. We must not now sleepwalk into creating a Big Three without asking whether those consumers are being left worse off.

And if the energy giants insist that bigger is better, I have one simple challenge for them:

Prove it on our bills, in your customer service and in how you treat your customers.

Until then, consumers have every reason to be sceptical.

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Dean Dunham KC presents LBC's Consumer Hour every Sunday from 9pm-10pm.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

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