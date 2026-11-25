What is an energy price cap, how much will I be paying in bills from January and what is the government doing to help?

By William Mata

Ofgem has blamed the conflict in the Middle East for a steep 26% increase in the energy price cap.

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The regulator has defended its decision to raise the baseline, which poverty activists have claimed will be so severe that it could undo the effects of the government's handouts and aids. Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “Households are set to pay more for gas than ever before with changes coming in the depths of winter. “For millions of people that equals cold homes, mounting debt and having to make impossible choices." Ofgem's director general for markets Neil Kenward said: "Conflict in the Middle East continues to drive energy costs higher, and we know this price increase will be a worry for many households as winter approaches. “We urge anyone who is struggling to afford their energy bills to reach out to their supplier, who must offer appropriate support and advice – we are writing to suppliers today to remind them of their obligations and ensure they are ready to provide that support.” Read also: Why has inflation risen and what does it mean for me?

Using a smart meter can help keep bills down. Picture: Simon Belcher/Alamy

What is an energy price cap? The energy price cap is the maximum amount your supplier can charge for a unit of energy and the standing charge together, and the amount is set by the regulator, Ofgem. The cap does not limit the cost of your total bill, however, and the more energy you use, the higher your bill will be. It is not a flat rate for everyone, and can vary depending on where you live and between gas and electricity. Ofgem has designed the metric to help people who might be affected by a fluctuating landscape, and it reviews the cap every three months. It will confirm the price change for the next quarter in February, meaning it can still move dramatically, particularly given recent volatility in the energy markets. Read also: Why are energy bills going up and what can I do about it?

There have been warnings that households might struggle this winter. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

How much will I be paying in bills from January? The cost of living has been rising since the summer, and economists think it could increase further in the months ahead as household energy bills increase. Ofgem has announced it is raising its price cap to £2,166 per year for a typical dual-fuel household, up £443, or 26% on current levels. The rise will take effect from January 1, and it is the highest since 2023, following escalating violence in the Middle East that has driven a fresh jump in oil and gas prices through October. There is not a set rate for how much you will pay, but the Ofgem announcement is bad news in general for families, and it comes in addition to rising inflation.

UK Minister for Energy Consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh departs from No 10 Downing Street, in Westminster, London following the weekly cabinet meeting. Credit: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy