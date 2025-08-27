Energy regulator Ofgem has announced a larger than expected increase in its price cap. Picture: Getty Images

By Flaminia Luck

Energy regulator Ofgem has announced a larger than expected increase in its price cap.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The energy price cap will rise by 2% from October 1 for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales. The increase will see bills increase by around £2.93 a month for the average household, leaving a home on a default tariff paying £102 for what currently costs £100 per month. Latest figures show more than a third of customers (37%) are now on fixed tariffs, which means they are protected from the upcoming rise. Read more: Pictured: Girl, 17, who died after falling ill at music festival as two more hospitalised Read more: Emergency alert drill to be sent to UK mobile phones next weekend

The rise by 2% from October 1 will see bills increase by around £2.93 a month for the average household. Picture: PA

Tim Jarvis, director general of markets at Ofgem, said: "While there is still more to do, we are seeing signs of a healthier market. "There are more people on fixed tariffs saving themselves money, switching is rising as options for consumers increase, and we've seen increases in customer satisfaction, alongside a reduction in complaints. "While today's change is below inflation, we know customers might not be feeling it in their pockets. "There are things you can do though - consider a fixed tariff as this could save more than £200 against the new cap. "Paying by direct debit or smart pay-as-you-go could also save you money. "In the longer term, we will continue to see fluctuations in our energy prices until we are insulated from volatile international gas markets. "That's why we continue to work with Government and the sector to diversify our energy mix to reduce the reliance on markets we do not control."

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "Energy bills soared under the Conservatives because they tied our country to the fossil fuel rollercoaster and working people are still paying the price. "From banning onshore wind to failing to deliver new nuclear, their reckless decisions left Britain exposed to wholesale gas prices that are still 75% higher than before Putin's invasion of Ukraine. "That's why Nigel Farage's unpatriotic war on clean energy would be a total disaster for families, businesses and our economy. "His destructive plans would push bills higher, kill nearly a million jobs and scrap billions of pounds of vital investment across the country that will strengthen our energy security. "This Labour Government's plan for change is protecting consumers with three million more families getting £150 off their bills through the warm home discount, a total of six million in all, as we continue to invest in clean homegrown power to bring energy bills down for good."