Government approves drilling in Jackdaw gas field
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he would “take a pragmatic approach when it comes to the North Sea” since coming to power in the summer.
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The UK Government has approved controversial plans to begin drilling in the Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea.
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Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh has agreed that the regulator can grant consent for gas to be produced at the licensed Jackdaw field.
Jackdaw will start to supply gas to British homes and businesses from the end of this month.
The Jackdaw decision is expected to increase domestic gas production by around 6% at its peak.
The government has said the move will support the UK’s gas supply over its lifespan of up to 11 years, boost energy security, protect hundreds of jobs and add an estimated £2.9 billion to the UK economy.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he would “take a pragmatic approach when it comes to the North Sea” since coming to power in the summer.
Mr Burnham has faced pressure from environmental groups to “stick to the spirit of Labour’s manifesto commitment”, which committed to issuing no new oil and gas licences for the North Sea, and to refuse consent for Jackdawn and Rosebank.
Read more: Government being ‘cautious’ about public announcements on Jackdaw and Rosebank
Read more: Jackdaw gas field in North Sea 'poised for approval' by ministers this month
Supporters of Jackdaw and Rosebank within the Labour Party have argued that neither is a new fossil fuel field, given the wheels were in motion to tap them ahead of Labour winning power.
Following today's announcement, Ms Fahnbulleh said: “Following careful consideration of all relevant factors I have agreed that the regulator can grant consent for gas to be produced at Jackdaw, which will begin to supply the UK with gas from this winter thanks to the highly skilled and vital North Sea workers.
“This decision will support the country’s energy security with homegrown gas this winter and help minimise the UK’s use of imported higher emission fuels as we continue our transition to renewables and nuclear.
“The decision is compatible with our legally binding climate commitments, and we remain resolute in ending new licences for oil and gas and achieving net zero by 2050.”
Mr Burnham has also faced pressure from across the Atlantic to maximise oil and gas production from the North Sea.
It comes as gas prices soared to their highest level since December 2022 on Tuesday.
Government ministers have also become alarmed at forecasts which suggest that household energy bills could rise by hundreds of pounds in January as the Middle East war continues to drive up costs.
As the war in the Middle East continues to drive up energy costs, household gas and electricity bills in Great Britain are predicted to reach almost £2,000 a year from the start of 2027.
US president Donald Trump has claimed the UK is “sitting on top of gold”, and has urged Mr Burnham to approve more drilling in the basin, as he did to former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Ms Fahnbulleh has previously said a decision on Rosebank, the largest untapped oil field in the North Sea, will take “a bit longer” – suggesting it could be made separately from Jackdaw.
In 2024, the High Court ruled against a licence for the Jackdaw gas field because carbon emissions generated from burning the gas it produced had not been taken into account.