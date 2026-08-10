A Labour Cabinet minister has been accused of hypocrisy after it has emerged she sends all three of her children to private school.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh confirmed to the Mail on Sunday that her children are privately educated, despite backing Labour's decision to impose VAT on private school fees.

Ms Fahnbulleh, 46, declined to say how much the family spends on fees, but the MP and her City trader husband, Graham, are believed to pay at least £50,000 a year.

It comes after Labour removed the VAT exemption on private school fees - a policy critics say has priced thousands of families out of independent education.

Figures suggest 30,000 children have left independent schools since the policy was introduced, double the Government’s original estimate.

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