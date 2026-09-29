Prime Minister Andy Burnham will set up a new publicly owned “Great British Grid” in a bid to bring UK energy costs down in line with European nations within a decade.

In his leader’s speech to the Labour Party conference on Tuesday, he will announce plans to create GB Grid – a new body under the Great British Energy umbrella that will be the first publicly owned player in electricity networks since privatisation under Margaret Thatcher.

The move will give “more public control” to help reform the “broken energy market,” he will say.

Mr Burnham will say it aims to boost competition and speed up grid connections for businesses – which have complained about how delays have hampered investment.

The Prime Minister will say: “We have a cost crisis. We all know it. The price of energy is crippling for businesses, and British billpayers pay some of the highest energy costs in Europe.

“We have an energy system where prices are dictated in markets miles away, while families and businesses here shoulder the costs. Once again, the British public has lost control.