The tribunal was heard in Edinburgh in October, but all of Ms Kelly’s claims have now been dismissed by employment judge Michelle Sutherland

Maria Kelly who took defence giant Leonardo UK to an employment tribunal for having to share women’s toilets with transgender colleagues has lost a discrimination claim. Picture: Iain Masterton/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

An engineer who took defence giant Leonardo UK to an employment tribunal for having to share women’s toilets with transgender colleagues has lost a discrimination claim.

Maria Kelly alleged harassment related to sex, direct sex discrimination and indirect sex discrimination. She took the action after lodging a formal grievance with the company. The tribunal was heard in Edinburgh in October, but all of Ms Kelly’s claims have now been dismissed by employment judge Michelle Sutherland. Ms Kelly said she believes the outcome “fundamentally misunderstands both the law and my case”, and she intends to appeal. Read more: Trans girls to be stopped from joining Girlguiding after Supreme Court ruling Read more: Women’s Institute bans trans members In a written judgment published on Wednesday, Ms Sutherland said Leonardo UK’s position was that “one out of 9,500 employees raised a concern about the impact of the policy despite multiple means to do so”. She found there was no “disadvantage” due to the policy. Her ruling added: “Any fear or privacy impact could be addressed by affected female staff making recourse to the single occupancy facilities. “Any effect on risk of assault arising from 0.5 per cent of men using the women’s toilets instead of the men’s toilets would not have changed the overall risk profile across toilet facilities generally. “In the circumstances of this case, the toilet access policy was in the alternative a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim.”

