Some areas in the UK saw six consecutive days where the temperature was above 30°C

All four UK nations enjoyed chart-topping temperatures this May. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

England and Wales have had their warmest spring on record, the Met Office has confirmed.

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Brits enjoyed one of their hottest bank holidays on record last week. Picture: Getty

“The fact that nine of the 10 warmest springs in England have occurred since 2007 illustrates this ongoing shift in the UK's climate." The unseasonal heat was matched with widespread sunshine, pushing all four UK nations' temperatures to above average levels. This year marked the UK’s fourth sunniest spring since 1910, when records began. England saw its third, Wales saw its joint eighth, and Scotland its ninth sunniest. Spring 2026 also saw exceptionally dry weather in parts of southern and eastern England, with counties like Cambridgeshire and Kent enjoying just a third of their usual rainfall. The driest spot in the UK was Shoeburyness in Essex, which had just 26% of "normal" rainfall between March and May.

Climate change has pushed temperatures in the UK above normal levels, leading to concern amongst scientists. Picture: Getty