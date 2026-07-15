By Issy Clarke

England football heroes Paul Gascoigne, John Barnes and Emile Heskey have wished the Three Lions good luck ahead of their semi-final clash with Argentina.

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Thomas Tuchel's men will take on bitter rivals Argentina for a place in the World Cup final at Atlanta Stadium tonight. In footage shared exclusively to LBC, the trio of former England stars took a moment to wish the current squad luck ahead of their crucial match. Gazza, who played for England from 1988 to 1998 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest English footballers of all time, wished the side "all the best" in the clash.

England are two wins away from winning the World Cup for a second time. Picture: Alamy

England team members celebrate after the winning goal against Norway. Picture: Alamy

"Hopefully they've all got great smiles at the end of the game. "Gotta have 11 captains out there, not just the one that flicks the coin up. Come on, England, you can do it!" John Barnes, the former England and Liverpool star, also chimed in with a message for the team.

Paul Gascoigne . Picture: Alamy

“Hi LBC, John Barnes here. I just want to wish the England team all the best tonight against Argentina. “It’s coming home.” Barnes earned 79 caps for England and is also considered one of the country's greatest ever players.

He also won two League titles and two FA Cups with Liverpool. Former England striker Emile Heskey also had some inspirational words to share with the Three Lions. "I just want to give a quick message to all the England lads.

John Barnes playing for England in 1989. Picture: Getty

"I just want to say good luck, we're all rooting for you, we're all behind you. "Go and give it to them and bring it home for us." Heskey had spells at several top flight clubs including Liverpool and Aston Villa. He made his debut for England in 1999. Former England midfielder Jamie Redknapp has said he would be ‘amazed’ if there weren’t red cards later tonight. "I'll be amazed if this is 11 v 11 at the end of it," he said. "They've got players like Romero that are obviously very combative. "He'll be trying to go into tackles and they'll play on the edge, we have to be careful that we do not get drawn into that because of one silly mistake."

The upcoming match between England and Argentina has been labelled the "highest risk" game of the tournament so far. The longstanding rivalry between England and Argentina and the possibility of clashes between fans has led to enhanced security measures for the game. Thousands of England supporters have descended on Atlanta ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final. England manager Thomas Tuchel said his side were ready to face an Argentina team “fuelled by history” as they bid to reach a first men’s World Cup final since 1966.