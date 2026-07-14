England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina has been rated the ‘highest risk’ match of the tournament following a meeting between Fifa, the FBI and the local police department.

The longstanding rivalry between England and Argentina and the possibility of clashes between fans has led to enhanced security measures for the game.

During the match itself, most of the fans will not be in segregated seating, however there will be separate entrances to the stadium and dedicated bars for the different countries’ fans in the downtown area of Atlanta.

Official ticket allocations sold through national federations are at opposite ends of the stadium.

The World Cup so far has been an example of excellent behaviour from fans, however there are concerns over England vs Argentina.

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There will be an increased presence near the stadium during the game and in any areas where opposing fans might mix.

England’s goalkeeper Jordan Pickford sent a message of calm ahead of the game: “ It is just a game of football and two passionate sets of fans going there to watch a top-level game,” he said.

“That’s what football does. It brings fans together, it brings the nations together, two proud nations. That’s the key word. We’re both proud nations. The football will do its talking.”

England fans have started arriving in Atlanta for their World Cup semi-final against Argentina tomorrow.

A fiery clash is expected when Thomas Tuchel leads the nation into just a fourth men’s semi-final on the global stage on Wednesday against Lionel Messi and Co at the magnificent Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

England have gripped the nation during their run to the semi-finals, with Harry Kane scoring six goals and Bellingham sparkling with six of his own.

Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scaloni said yesterday: “The message to the Argentinian people is that this is a soccer match.

“We’re going to face a great team with a great coach, but it is just a soccer match, nothing more than that.”