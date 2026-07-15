LIVE: England v Argentina: Team news announced as Tuchel makes three changes to starting eleven
Reece James, Djed Spence and Morgan Rogers come in for Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly and Noni Madueke
Thomas Tuchel has named his starting XI, making three changes ahead of England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina in Atlanta.
Listen to this article
The German has made changes at full-back and on the right wing as Reece James, Djed Spence and Morgan Rogers come in for Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly and Noni Madueke.
Meanwhile Argentina have made one change to the team that started their quarter-final victory over Switzerland, with Giuliano Simeone coming in for Rodrigo De Paul in midfield.
Supporters in the US have begun arriving at the ground in what has been dubbed by some as the country's biggest match since the 1966 final.
Thomas Tuchel's men came through a nail-biting quarter-final versus Norway on Saturday, but now face another gruelling challenge against the holders.
The winner will face Spain in Sunday's grand final in New Jersey.
Follow live for all the updates as kick-off edges closer.
Read more: England vs Argentina weather forecast revealed as Atlanta faces 'excessive' warnings
Read more: Argentina vice-president calls England 'usurping pirates' as tensions simmer before World Cup clash
How the sides shape up as England start both Bellingham and Rogers
Rice fit from the start despite ongoing injury concerns
The Arsenal midfielder has battled fitness and illness so far this tournamennt but is in from the start.
Speaking pre-match, he said: "It doesn't get bigger than this, does it. It's the biggest competition in football, playing against the current holders.
"What a game and what an occasion and one that we are ready for.
"It will be about staying mentally strong throughout the game, building into the game.
"We know what Argentina are about. We have watched their games and clips."
Argentina make one change to team which started in Switzerland win
Giuliano Simeone comes for Rodrigo De Paul in midfield, while the main man Lionel Messi is once again partnered by Julian Alvarez up front.
Argentina XI: E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico; Paredes Simeone, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez.
England's starting line-up announced
Thomas Tuchel has named his starting XI for tonight's World Cup semi-final against Argentina.
Reece James, Djed Spence and Morgan Rogers come in for Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly and Noni Madueke
England XI: Pickford, James, Stones, Guehi, Spence, Rice, Anderson, Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon, Kane.
Tuchel: 'We are excited and hungry to play'
Thomas Tuchel spoke confidently in his pre-match press conference and insisted his side are looking forward to the challenge.
He said: "To excite the country, to excite fans and to transmit energy and make people forget their worries, make people’s lives better for 90, 120 minutes, and be just combined and be united and represented by a team.
"There’s so much to love about this England squad and our team that I’m very glad that that people feel it.
"A burden? No, I don’t feel a burden. I mean, we feel the tension and I will be nervous, and of course that is that is normal.
"But I feel no burden. I feel what I really like is what I feel in the last days that the players are very, very competitive.
"They are very excited and like I said, they are hungry to play this match."
Fans arriving in Atlanta ahead of kick-off two hours away
Supporters donning their Three Lions strips have begun their commute towards the impressive Atlanta Stadium ahead of kick-off.
Supporters were also pictured enjoying last night in the pubs before the big day.
There are around 3,500 fans expected to fill the England allocation inside the ground to cheer on their heroes.
Argentina vice-president calls England 'usurping pirates' ahead of World Cup clash
Ahead of tonight's high stakes clash, Argentina's vice-president has described the England team as "usurping pirates" and “invaders”.
The World Cup semi-final has reignited long-running political tensions between the two countries over the Falkland Islands.
Victoria Villarruel has ramped up the rhetoric even further with a post on X.
“Tomorrow we play against the usurping pirates,” the post begins.
“This isn’t just another match. I’m not going to be politically correct or cold-hearted; against the English, it’s always something more."
Alice Padgett has the full story here.
Welcome to our coverage of England v Argentina!
Good afternoon and welcome to LBC’s World Cup coverage, as the Three Lions take on Argentina at Atlanta Stadium - better known as the Mercedes-Benz Stadium - in Atlanta.
Kick-off is at 8 pm BST, and we’ll bring you the team news as soon as it’s announced.