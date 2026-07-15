Thomas Tuchel has named his starting XI, making three changes ahead of England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina in Atlanta.

The German has made changes at full-back and on the right wing as Reece James, Djed Spence and Morgan Rogers come in for Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly and Noni Madueke.

Meanwhile Argentina have made one change to the team that started their quarter-final victory over Switzerland, with Giuliano Simeone coming in for Rodrigo De Paul in midfield.

Supporters in the US have begun arriving at the ground in what has been dubbed by some as the country's biggest match since the 1966 final.

Thomas Tuchel's men came through a nail-biting quarter-final versus Norway on Saturday, but now face another gruelling challenge against the holders.

The winner will face Spain in Sunday's grand final in New Jersey.

Follow live for all the updates as kick-off edges closer.

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