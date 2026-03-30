England and Aston Villa star Missy Bo Kearns has shared the tragic news that she lost her baby during pregnancy.

The Lioness took to Instagram on Sunday to share the heartbreaking update.

Missy told followers: “With very heavy hearts, we want to share that we’ve lost our baby during pregnancy.

“The past weeks have been filled with a kind of sadness that’s hard to explain, and we’re still trying to come to terms with it all.

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