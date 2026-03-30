England star Missy Bo Kearns and boyfriend announce ‘we’ve lost our baby’ in heartbreaking post
England and Aston Villa star Missy Bo Kearns has shared the tragic news that she lost her baby during pregnancy.
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The Lioness took to Instagram on Sunday to share the heartbreaking update.
Missy told followers: “With very heavy hearts, we want to share that we’ve lost our baby during pregnancy.
“The past weeks have been filled with a kind of sadness that’s hard to explain, and we’re still trying to come to terms with it all.
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“Right now, we’re focusing on recovering and supporting each other through this.
“We truly appreciate the love and support around us more than we can say.”
The 24-year-old midfielder confirmed she and her boyfriend, Liam Walsh, 28, were expecting their first baby earlier this month.
The baby was due in September.
Throwing its support behind Missy and her partner, Aston Villa women said: “We are sending all our love and support to Missy Bo and Liam at this difficult time.”
Missy has earned three England caps since making her Lioness debut last year.