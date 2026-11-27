Jamie Overton took five wickets as Australia were bowled out for just 108. Picture: Chris Hyde - CA/Getty

By Alex Storey

England condemned Australia to their lowest T20 total home soil in a resounding victory to take control of the series.

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Jamie Overton took 5-12 in a scintillating spell at the Gabba in Brisbane, putting the wind up the home side as Australia were rounded up for just 108. That left a simple task for the batters, who eased to a revised DLS target of 93 with 43 balls and seven wickets in hand, and finally allowed Overton to stamp his mark on the trip. The 6ft 5in quick played the first ODI of the tour, when England lost in Perth, but lost his place to Sonny Baker as the tourists came from behind to win the 50-over leg 2-1. Read more: Tyson Fury’s wife Paris retracts claim husband was diagnosed with schizophrenia Read more: The Week in Pictures: Europa League brawls, a Beaver supermoon rises, and two Thanksgiving turkeys take their time in the spotlight

Liam Dawson (C) celebrates with teammates Jordan Cox (L) and Harry Brook (R). Picture: PATRICK HAMILTON/Getty

Returning to the side for the T20s and bowling his full allocation in one burst, he allowed just seven scoring shots and picked off Sam Harper, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies and Ben Dwarshuis along the way – even finishing with a near-perfect double-wicket maiden. He said afterwards: "It feels pretty good. It's nice to get a few wickets and get back to what I know I can be. "It's been a frustrating tour and I feel like I've just not been at my best. "But I did some work with Timmy (bowling coach Tim Southee) in the nets and it’s funny how quick things can change.

Brook (C) gives instructions to his bowlers Jamie Overton (L) and Henry Crocombe (R). Picture: WILLIAM WEST/Getty

"I was working on really simple things, putting a mitt on the top of off stump and just focusing on hitting the mitt. "It's nice to come away from here with a few. It can be your friend as a bowler thanks to the bounce but it can be your enemy too. Luckily it was my day today." Overton took a nasty-looking blow to his left thumb at the start of his last over, requiring physio treatment before returning to claim wickets four and five.

Australian after losing the Third Men's T20I match. Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy