England rookie Henry Crocombe held his nerve against a revved up Mitchell Marsh to seal a thrilling seven-run win at the Sydney Cricket Ground and secure the T20 series against Australia with one game to spare.

Marsh, who had earlier been involved in a heated exchange with Jamie Overton, played a magnificent knock of 119 from just 57 balls and looked to be carrying his side into a decider in Canberra on Wednesday.

But with assistance thin on the ground from the rest of his patched up team he had to do it all by himself and found himself bested at the last by England’s inexperienced seamer.

With 12 needed off the last over of the match to chase down 182, well within his range after a stunning display of power hitting, he was bounced out by the nerveless Crocombe, who followed up by nailing Joel Davies lbw with the very next ball.

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