England got off to a storming start in the 2026 World Cup with a 4-2 victory over Croatia.

But Croatia managed to bring things level just before the break, with a goal from Baturina in the 36th minute before another from Musa in added time.

Harry Kane started the scoring with a penalty in the twelfth minute, which had to be re-taken, before netting a second just before half time.

At the start of the second half, England came out with an electric passage of play, and a goal from Bellingham almost immediately after the break put England 3-2 up.

“I think a lot of nervous energy early on and maybe that should be accepted and maybe expected in the opening game of a World Cup. From there we made some decisions where the energy was not free in our mind.

“Overall, a complicated and confusing first half from us really,” Barry said at half time.

It was clear management weren’t happy with the side’s performance in the first half. Thomas Tuchel’s assistant Anthony Barry delivered a highly critical verdict of the team who he said had showed ‘fearful’ patterns of play.

“We played long when we should play short and played short when we should play long really. Not playing through the gaps, so not allowing us to accelerate our game the way we wanted to.

“You’d think the penalty would free us up and allow us to play more like us and look more like ourselves, but again we fall back into some fearful patterns.

“Yeah, we’ve always been able to rely on set-pieces. We get the second goal and again we’re hoping that’s the moment to free us up and move forward in the game, but OK, we concede the second goal late on.”

But the team turned it around and came out a different side entirely after the break.

Jude Bellingham slammed the Euro 2024 runners-up back ahead within two minutes of the restart.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic’s inspired display frustrated England as they launched a barrage of attacks, but substitute Marcus Rashford would add another late on giving England a well-deserved victory.

Kane matches Lineker's World Cup goals record

Harry Kane equalled Gary Lineker’s record of 10 World Cup goals for England after his first-half double in the 4-2 win opening win against Croatia.

The Bayern Munich striker came into the tournament on the back of a record-breaking season in Germany and did not take long to make a statement in North America in the Group L opener in Dallas.

He opened the scoring with a retaken penalty in the 12th minute when his original effort had been saved by Dominik Livakovic after the Croatia goalkeeper had come off his line.

After Croatia then equalised through Martin Baturina, Kane doubled his tally when he powered a header into the bottom corner from Declan Rice’s corner.

After Croatia drew level for a second time through Petar Musa on the stroke of half-time, second-half goals from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford sealed victory.

Kane won the Golden Boot in 2018 in Russia when he scored six goals during England’s run to the semi-final, including a hat-trick against Panama.

He then bagged another two during the Qatar edition but missed a penalty against France in the quarter-final defeat.

Lineker scored his 10 goals in two tournaments, winning the Golden Boot with six in Mexico 86 before adding four at Italia 90.

But with Kane on the board so early, he will be hoping to become the first player to win two Golden Boots and matched rivals Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, who both scored braces in their opening matches.

He will be a good bet to go past Lineker and break another record, having had opportunities to score a hat-trick in the second half.

“Gary was an incredible striker for England, and to achieve 10 World Cup goals is impressive,” he told the Press Association before the tournament.

“Personal milestones are, of course, a motivator. As a striker, I always want to score every time I step onto the pitch, and those milestones are always nice things to achieve.

“But the ultimate motivation is playing with the boys and winning matches. If I score those goals to pass Gary’s record, it means I’m helping the team win, and that’s the perfect scenario.”