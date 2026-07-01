Two late goals from the England captain secured England's place in the Round of 16 as they came from behind on Wednesday

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Harry Kane has saved England from the brink of World Cup humiliation after Thomas Tuchel’s side beat DR Congo 2-1 in a tense knock-out match.

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England stumbled for large periods as they struggled to break DR Congo's defensive line and evade goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi But Tuchel’s men kept their cool – and at times rode their luck – as Kane’s second-half double completed a 2-1 comeback win in the round of 32. This was the first time they had won a World Cup match after conceding first since the 1966 final, and Wednesday’s rocky display raises huge questions as to whether they can make it past Mexico, never mind reach the final. DR Congo, playing in the first-ever knockout match on this stage, all too easily exposed England’s defence and Yoane Wissa hit the goal frame towards the end of a half when Kane felt he was wrongly denied a penalty. Read more: When do England play next? Three Lions round-of-16 time and opponents confirmed Read more: Who has qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup?

Harry Kane scores a goal during 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match. Picture: Getty

Tension and audible frustration grew as the second half wore on, only for substitute Anthony Gordon to twice set up his captain to secure a comeback win and a last-16 date with Mexico at the Azteca. England’s centre-backs were pulled of position inside seven minutes and Djed Spence, the third player to start at right-back in four matches, failed to cut out Chancel Mbemba’s cross. Cipenga continued to confidently slam a low shot past Jordan Pickford at his near post, sparking wild celebrations as DR Congo substitutes poured onto the pitch. Jude Bellingham was as frustrated as anyone and got booked for a clumsy challenge, with injured Reece James having a word with him during the hydration break.

Jude Bellingham #10 of England receives a yellow card. Picture: Getty

England returned with the handbrake off as Noni Madueke saw a penalty appeal ignored and Ezri Konsa directed narrowly wide before a thumping Bellingham header was stopped by Mpasi’s firm hand. Aaron Wan-Bissaka blocked a Marcus Rashford strike on the line and Noah Sadiki survived a handball appeal, yet for all the attacking intent Tuchel’s side remained unsteady at the back. Those issues were laid bare in the 42nd minute when Wissa caught the centre-backs napping and met Wan-Bissaka’s deflected cross with a close-range touch onto the near post. An England penalty looked like it would follow that let-off after Mpasi caught Kane, but the referee and VAR disagreed to the astonishment of the England faithful. DR Congo’s exceptional goalkeeper brilliantly denied Bellingham and Kane before the break, with Rashford firing into the side netting when play resumed. Mpasi somehow stopped Bellingham’s deflected cross creeping in, and Gordon was introduced to loud cheers along with Bukayo Saka as Rashford and Madueke made way.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates scoring his team's second goal. Picture: Getty

Tuchel passionately drilled his team during the second half break and the 75th minute finally brought the leveller. Gordon lifted over a cross from the left and Kane’s header just had too much for Mpasi, setting up a box office conclusion. Elliot Anderson curled just onto the roof of the net, DR Congo survived some penalty box pinball and Bellingham was stopped, before the 86th minute brought English joy.

Players of England celebrate the team's second goal. Picture: Getty

Harry Kane #9 and players of England applaud fans after the team's 2-1 victory. Picture: Getty