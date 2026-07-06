England will take on Norway next after an electrifying performance at the Azteca stadium

Kane and Bellingham lead England to 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Heroic ten-man England have made it through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a thrilling end-to-end clash at the Azteca Stadium.

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The Three Lions overcame hostility, altitude and Jarell Quansah’s red card as Thomas Tuchel’s side edged the blockbuster against World Cup co-hosts Mexico to set-up a quarter-final clash with Norway who beat Brazil on Sunday. The back-to-back European Championship finalists faced all manner of obstacles heading into Sunday’s last-16 tie at the majestic Estadio Azteca, where kick-off was delayed by an hour due to a storm. England started well 2,200 metres above sea level when the last-16 tie eventually got under way, Jude Bellingham’s quickfire brace silencing supporters whose hopes would be revived by Julian Quinones before the break. Read more: Brazil crash out of World Cup as Erling Haaland inspires Norway to famous victory Read more: It's Definitely, Maybe coming home: Why are England fans singing Wonderwall?

Kane celebrates at full-time. Picture: Alamy

Mexican belief grew further when right-back Quansah was sent off for a clumsy challenge early in the second half, only for Tuchel’s team to immediately respond through skipper Harry Kane’s spot-kick. Raul Jimenez added a penalty of his own to increase English nerves, yet the visitors showed defensive nous and togetherness to win on a wild night in Mexico City. A date with Norway in Miami is the reward as England kept their quest for World Cup glory alive and helped avenge Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ on their return to the Azteca after 40 years. The Prince of Wales congratulated England after their 3-2 victory over Mexico in the World Cup.

A tie that had absolutely everything. A win that means absolutely everything.



WE ARE WORLD CUP QUARTER-FINALISTS! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mpBLI7m3XQ — England (@England) July 6, 2026

"Well done England! Bring on the quarter final!" William wrote on X. Watching on UK soil, scores of jubilant fans at Boxpark Wembley in north-west London jumped into the air, with some fans becoming emotional, as England secured a spot in the quarter-final. Co2 canons at the fan zone blasted white fog, as fans embraced one another and threw their hands into the air. Sir Keir Starmer announced that pubs across England and Wales will be able to stay open late for the round of 16 match, which kicks off at 1am on Monday. MPs had called for leeway beyond the 2am extended pub opening hours already in place for England matches during the football World Cup. The blanket extension meant individual pubs do not need to apply for extended hours.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel celebrates at the full-time. Picture: Alamy

Fans at home celebrating. Picture: Getty

The fans were forced to wait a extra hour when kick-off was delayed an hour to 2am BST due to thunderstorms before kick-off. A shelter warning was issued around three hours before kick-off as severe weather swept in as spectators were forced to shelter underneath the roof of the ground. Security and other personnel were huddled under gazebos and any other shelter they could find while thunder was heard close by. Lightning flashed with rain and hailstones as spectators were told to remain under cover until the storm cleared. England will travel to Miami for the clash with Norway on Saturday.