Thomas Tuchel wants to avoid being an overbearing conductor and allow his symphony of attacking talents to play with freedom as England look to take it from the top against Ghana.

Tuchel wants a similarly upbeat display against Ghana on Tuesday, when victory in Boston would seal qualification with a Group L match to spare.

The back-to-back European Championship runners-up began their quest for World Cup glory with an impressive 4-2 victory against Croatia as they upped the tempo after half-time.

Read More: 'Take the shackles off': Harry Kane reveals Thomas Tuchel's half-time message which sparked England's 4-2 victory over Croatia

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Asked how he has managed to get England’s attackers playing with so much confidence, the head coach said: “I am a very happy and very lucky coach because they arrived with this mindset.

“So, I didn’t have to get them in the mindset, they arrived with it. Now it is the difficulty to keep them in this mindset.

“A very famous conductor gave the quote ‘he doesn’t want to disturb the music and he doesn’t want to disturb the musicians’. So that’s basically what we try to do in the coaching team.

“We don’t disturb the players, we don’t disturb the match. We just encourage them to play with freedom, especially in the attacking position.

“It is quite impressive at the moment, everyone buys into the idea of defending together. That’s what we did excellent in the second half, push out constantly into a high press. That’s what we try tomorrow.

“The game will play out in itself. We can’t predict what’s happening.

“I predict a little bit of a different game than Croatia because of the different approach, but who knows? We have to be ready to find answers to any question that is asked tomorrow.”

Austrian conductor Herbert von Karajan, who died in 1989, was quoted as saying the key with music is that you “don’t disturb it” – something photographers inadvertently did to Tuchel in Dallas.

The England boss was dismayed by the fact his view of the players singing God Save The King had been blocked, leading FIFA to tweak its protocols so coaches can see their players belt out the national anthem.

“They got the protocol right, and I’m very grateful for that,” Tuchel said. “I know where my place is tomorrow, and we’ll find that place early enough to take in that special moment before the match.”

The national anthem will provide an emotional start to the game in Boston, where Tuchel hopes his players hit the right notes and can end it with another special rendition of Wonderwall.

Skipper Harry Kane has said he would like the Oasis hit to become the soundtrack of the summer after victorious England players celebrated in front of their fans as it echoed around the dome in Dallas last week.

Head coach Tuchel said: “Hopefully it becomes an anthem because that is exactly what a tournament like this is for, for the connection between fans and the team.

“I am so glad because I think the fans saw and felt what I see and feel every day with this team.

“They felt the energy, they felt the team spirit, they felt the commitment. And from all this energy came the synergy after the match.

“It was a beautiful moment and it meant a lot to all of us. It meant a lot and hopefully we can recreate this in the next game.”