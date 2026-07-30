Calls grow for England to boycott World Cup over Infantino's shameless sell-off
The Football Association is under pressure to boycott the World Cup amid increasing uproar about the planned £15 billion sell-off of the tournament.
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Former FA figures have called upon the English football body's current administration to institute a boycott.
FIFA announced on Tuesday proposals to set up a private company to run its competitions, which would have links to the extended family of United States President Donald Trump.
David Bernstein, the former FA chairman, said Mr Infantino's scheme "stinks" and "we have to have the guts" to boycott international football's showpiece.
Bernstein also called upon European football's governing body UEFA to walk away from FIFA's competitions.
"The FA have to back that and we have to walk the walk," Mr Bernstein said.
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"Stating our position quite honestly is a proper thing to do, and will be appreciated by football fans in this country, but I think our main thrust should be alongside Uefa," Mr Bernstein told The Telegraph.
An emergency meeting has been called for Uefa, which could see the 55 nations which make up European nations issue a formal rebuke to Fifa president Gianni Infantino's plan.
A boycott could see European nations withdraw from next summer's Women's World Cup, the 2029 Club World Cup and the 2020 men's World Cup.
Mark Palios, the former chief executive of the FA, agreed that a joint boycott could be effective.
"Uefa have a real card to play, and that is if they don't turn up at the next World Cup that's going to be an absolute financial disaster for Fifa, in the sense that you're not going to get the sponsorships, the eyeballs, and so forth," he said.
"If you don't have Spain, France, England, Germany there, then it's not going to be anything like the spectacle that it normally is. That's the major card they have to play, and I hope they do play that."
Yesterday, the FA said it is “deeply concerned” by FIFA’s plan to sell stakes in its major competitions.
UEFA insisted the World Cup is not an “asset to trade” and may lead to the Confederation boycotting the tournament.
“We were completely unaware of this proposal and have no substantive details, including what the proposition actually is, and what conditions are attached,” the FA said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved.
“When the proposal is shared in the full and transparent way now promised by FIFA, we will make our views clear, and comment further.”
It is understood that FIFA president Gianni Infantino has told its 211 member associations they will all receive 40million US dollars by agreeing to his World Cup sell-off plan, but they must sign up to it by September 19.
As first reported by The Times, Infantino says that a funding package totalling $10billion will become available if associations sign up.
He has made it clear to the associations that if they reject the plan, their earnings will be $2.7billion — almost 75 per cent less.
The plan has been criticised by new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who said the World Cup is “not a product” and belongs to fans and not investors.
UEFA said on Tuesday that it takes the plan “extremely seriously” and that it “crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross”.
The body questioned FIFA’s transparency and CONCACAF, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, has also criticised world football’s governing body.
“CONCACAF was only made aware of this matter through media reports and, subsequently, via a media release,” it said in a statement.
“We are deeply concerned by the lack of due process.
“We share the disappointment of many within our region and the game that this level of detail has been designed and shared publicly before any discussion with the relevant governance bodies and stakeholders has taken place.
"As leaders within football, we are the custodians of the game. Collectively, FIFA, the Confederations and every Member Association have a responsibility to always act in the best interests of the sport.
“Every decision we make must be guided by good governance, robust processes and long-term stewardship.
“This is the framework within which CONCACAF operates.
“We trust that all within the FIFA family will act in the same manner.”