The Football Association is under pressure to boycott the World Cup amid increasing uproar about the planned £15 billion sell-off of the tournament. Picture: Reuters

By Chay Quinn

The Football Association is under pressure to boycott the World Cup amid increasing uproar about the planned £15 billion sell-off of the tournament.

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Former FA figures have called upon the English football body's current administration to institute a boycott. FIFA announced on Tuesday proposals to set up a private company to run its competitions, which would have links to the extended family of United States President Donald Trump. David Bernstein, the former FA chairman, said Mr Infantino's scheme "stinks" and "we have to have the guts" to boycott international football's showpiece. Bernstein also called upon European football's governing body UEFA to walk away from FIFA's competitions. "The FA have to back that and we have to walk the walk," Mr Bernstein said. Read More: FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Argentina after Falklands banner controversy Read More: Every nation that could boycott the World Cup if Uefa stands against Fifa scheme

David Bernstein, the former FA chairman, said Mr Infantino's scheme "stinks" and "we have to have the guts" to boycott international football's showpiece. Picture: Alamy

"Stating our position quite honestly is a proper thing to do, and will be appreciated by football fans in this country, but I think our main thrust should be alongside Uefa," Mr Bernstein told The Telegraph. An emergency meeting has been called for Uefa, which could see the 55 nations which make up European nations issue a formal rebuke to Fifa president Gianni Infantino's plan. A boycott could see European nations withdraw from next summer's Women's World Cup, the 2029 Club World Cup and the 2020 men's World Cup. Mark Palios, the former chief executive of the FA, agreed that a joint boycott could be effective. "Uefa have a real card to play, and that is if they don't turn up at the next World Cup that's going to be an absolute financial disaster for Fifa, in the sense that you're not going to get the sponsorships, the eyeballs, and so forth," he said. "If you don't have Spain, France, England, Germany there, then it's not going to be anything like the spectacle that it normally is. That's the major card they have to play, and I hope they do play that." Yesterday, the FA said it is “deeply concerned” by FIFA’s plan to sell stakes in its major competitions. UEFA insisted the World Cup is not an “asset to trade” and may lead to the Confederation boycotting the tournament. “We were completely unaware of this proposal and have no substantive details, including what the proposition actually is, and what conditions are attached,” the FA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino amidst a shower of golden confetti at the World Cup final. Picture: Alamy