Australia moved closer to retaining the Urn despite valiant efforts from England's Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer

Travis Head scored his second century of the series on Friday morning. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Travis Head's century put England on the brink of Ashes defeat in what was another miserable day for the tourists.

Travis Head's second century of the series piled more misery on Ben Stokes' side who were forced to toil in the heat. Head, 31, produced a match-winning knock during the first test in Perth last month and reached three figures on day three at the Adelaide Oval put his side in sight of an unassailable 3-0 lead. By the close of play on Friday, he had reached 142 not out in a score of 271 for four, leaving England 356 runs behind. Read more: Anthony Joshua weighs in almost two stone heavier than Jake Paul for Miami fight Read more: Former Premier League star wins High Court battle after claiming unnecessary surgery ended his career

England's Ben Stokes battled hard but couldn't avoid his side slipping further to defeat. Picture: Alamy

A battling stand of 106 from England's warrior-like captain Ben Stokes and tail-ender Jofra Archer had kept the first-innings deficit down to 85, giving the slightest hint that a remarkable comeback might be possible. And when Brydon Carse removed Jake Weatherald lbw with his third ball, those slim chances ticked up another few percentage points. But Head took the game away with another excellent counter-punching knock at his home ground, where he now has four hundreds in as many appearances. He was dropped on 99 by Harry Brook in the gully and ended the day dominant with 13 fours and two sixes. England are now fighting to avoid the ignominy of losing their biggest series in just ten days of competitive cricket, an unwanted record that would beat the 11 days Nasser Hussain’s 2002-03 team managed. Captain Stokes batted for five hours and 12 minutes for his dogged 83, which occupied 198 deliveries and included the slowest half-century of his career, which led to cramp and dehydration on Thursday evening.T Tellingly, he did not bowl a single over in Australia’s second innings despite the desperation to remove Head. Archer was also used sparingly as the scoreboard ran away from England, putting their bowling resources under serious strain.

Head ended on 142 not out. Picture: Alamy